Boomer Esiason Relives NFL Memories and Chronicles Son's Resilient Fight Against Cystic Fibrosis

Former National Football League (NFL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Boomer Esiason, recently opened up about his life's triumphs and trials, both on and off the field. His reflections encompassed his career highs, a stunning Super Bowl moment, and the personal battle his son, Gunnar Esiason, has been facing against cystic fibrosis.

Boomer's NFL Journey: A Disney Commercial That Never Aired

Boomer Esiason, known for his prowess on the field, humorously recounted his experience at Super Bowl XXIII. As his team faced Joe Montana's San Francisco 49ers, Esiason was ready for a Disney commercial set to air upon their victory. However, in a turn of events, the Bengals lost in the final moments of the game, and the commercial never saw the light of day.

A Father's Fight Against Cystic Fibrosis

Off the field, Esiason's life took a dramatic turn when his son, Gunnar, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at the tender age of 18 months. The news reached him during a Jets practice session, marking the beginning of a long journey.

Connecting with Frank DeFord and Spearheading Fundraising Efforts

Upon learning about his son's condition, Esiason connected with Frank DeFord, who had lost a daughter to the same disease. This interaction catalyzed Esiason's determination to become an advocate for cystic fibrosis research and fundraising. The Boomer Esiason Foundation, which Esiason helps run, has since raised over $200 million in its fight against the disease.

Gunnar Esiason: Participating in Clinical Trials, Inspiring Hope

Gunnar's own battle with cystic fibrosis has been fraught with challenges and rigorous treatments. However, he has not let his condition define him. He has participated in several clinical trials, one of which led to a significant improvement in his health in 2018. Today, Gunnar continues his fight against cystic fibrosis, inspiring many and contributing to the noble cause championed by his father's foundation.

The story of the Esiason family is testament to the strength of the human spirit and the power of determination. As the fight against cystic fibrosis continues, they remain unyielding in their quest to find a cure, offer hope, and improve the lives of those affected by the disease.