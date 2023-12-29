Bonnie Lai, Hong Kong Actress and Former Beauty Queen, Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

The world of entertainment is mourning the loss of Hong Kong actress and former beauty queen, Bonnie Lai, who was tragically found unresponsive in her apartment by her husband, Angus Hui, on December 26. The actress, who had recently celebrated a festive Christmas with her family, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation by local authorities, with the initial suspicion pointing to suicide by charcoal-burning.

Unsettling Message and a Rush to the Scene

Earlier that fateful day, Hui received a foreboding text message from Lai, stating, “See you in the next life.” This distressing communication triggered alarm, prompting him to rush to her location. Despite his swift response, the efforts to save the life of the 47-year-old actress proved futile.

A Battle with Depression

Reports have surfaced indicating that Lai was grappling with depression and was undergoing treatment for the condition. Her struggle with mental health paints a stark contrast to the public persona of a devoted family woman, known for her charity work and a kind heart. Her friend, Eva Lai, expressed shock and disbelief over the news, underscoring Bonnie’s reputation as a good mother.

A Gleaming Career Cut Short

Bonnie Lai, who made her acting debut at the tender age of 17 in 1993, had a bright career in the entertainment industry. She was also a former Miss Asia alumna, adding a beauty queen feather to her cap. Notably, she was earlier married to actor Ken Lo from 1998 to 2006. The couple maintained an amicable relationship post-divorce, and in 2007, she married Angus Hui.

In related news, the beauty pageant world is also reeling from the recent deaths of South Korean contestant Lee Yeon Je, following a failed surgery, and Sherika De Armas, former Miss Uruguay runner-up, who succumbed to cervical cancer at the age of 26. Additionally, renowned South Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun, known for his role in ‘Parasite,’ was found deceased in his car.