Bon Secours Unveils New Medical Office Building In South Carolina

Fountain Inn, South Carolina, was host to a momentous event on Friday as the Bon Secours St. Francis Health System unveiled a brand-new medical office building, a significant addition to the area’s healthcare infrastructure. The facility, spreading across 10,071 square feet, is a testament to Bon Secours’ commitment to quality healthcare and represents a $5.5 million investment in the community’s wellbeing.

Expanding Healthcare Access

The Fountain Inn Medical Center, Bon Secours’ third medical office building in the Upstate region, aims to expand healthcare access to the local community. Equipped with four medical practices, the center will provide a range of services including ENT services, primary care, general surgery, pulmonary and critical care. Alongside these specialty services, the center will also cater to basic healthcare needs by offering laboratory work and x-ray services to patients.

Centralized Location for Care

With its strategic location in Greenville County, the new center will serve as a centralized hub for healthcare, bringing specialized services closer to those who need them. This eliminates the need for residents to travel long distances for their healthcare needs, effectively reducing barriers to healthcare access. By ensuring the availability of a variety of health services under one roof, the Fountain Inn Medical Center is set to redefine health service delivery in the region.

A Tradition of Compassionate Care

Wayne Fraleigh, the Chief Operating Officer for the Bon Secours Medical Group, underscored the guiding philosophy behind the investment. Fraleigh highlighted the importance of bringing knowledgeable and compassionate providers closer to the residents, reflecting the Bon Secours tradition of quality and compassionate care. With its doors set to open on January 22, 2024, the Fountain Inn Medical Center stands poised to become a beacon of comprehensive, patient-centered healthcare in the region.