Bon Secours Launches New Adolescent Behavioral Health Facility

In a significant stride towards adolescent mental health care, Bon Secours has unveiled a novel behavioral health facility at St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County. Tailored specifically for adolescents aged 12 to 17, the facility is a response to the escalating cases of depression, anxiety, and aggression among children in the wake of the pandemic. This move comes amidst a critical shortage of child psychiatrists and mental health beds.

A Unique Approach to Adolescent Mental Health Care

The program at Bon Secours offers a unique partial hospitalization service, wherein patients spend eight hours a day at the hospital, interspersing therapy sessions with schoolwork, and returning home at the end of the day. This innovative model is designed to cater to those who require a more intensive regimen than outpatient therapy, but do not necessitate complete hospitalization.

Reducing Wait Times and Improving Access

Set to start welcoming patients next month, the facility’s primary objective is to drastically reduce the wait times for psychiatric evaluation, with a commitment to provide access within 24 hours. Referrals for the program can come from school counselors, and the facility is expected to serve children from a variety of backgrounds, inclusive of foster homes and juvenile detention centers.

Facility Design and Capacity

The newly designed space incorporates therapeutic elements like computers, murals, and a sensory room to foster a conducive environment for recovery. The program will operate with a team of eight staff members and has a capacity to accommodate approximately 20 patients. Ensuring accessibility, the facility will accept all types of insurance, including Medicaid. Bon Secours also extends similar programs for adults at other locations.