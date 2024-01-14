Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage

The illustrious Indian musician, Bombay Jayashri, fondly known as the Nightingale of South, had an unexpected brush with mortality during a concert tour in the UK. The incident, a brain haemorrhage, occurred shortly after she was nominated for the prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi award in March 2023. Jayashri is no stranger to accolades, having been nominated for an Oscar in 2013 for her lullaby in ‘Life of Pi’ and receiving the Padma Shri in 2021. Despite the health crisis, the stalwart artist made a triumphant return to the public eye, receiving the Sangita Kalanidhi award at a ceremony attended by admirers from as far as South Africa.

Overcoming the Odds

In her first public interview since the incident, conducted at her home in Chennai, Jayashri’s dominant emotion was gratitude. She expressed profound thanks to her gurus, well-wishers, and the medical professionals who aided in her recovery. She speculated that her deep connection with global audiences might stem from the sincerity she brings to her music. During her recovery, she focused on her health, supported by a disciplined lifestyle that includes yoga and chanting, along with the emotional nourishment from music and family care.

Role of Music in Recovery

Jayashri’s son, Amrit, became an integral part of her healing journey. He sang her guru’s compositions to her in the ICU, a gesture that she found incredibly healing. Dr. Jawad Yousuf, her doctor, took a keen interest in how music contributed to her recovery.

Looking Ahead

As she continues to recover, Jayashri is not rushing back into performing. Instead, she is dedicating her time to internalizing her music and continuing her daily practice (riyaaz). This incident has added another layer of depth to her already rich journey, cementing her status as the resilient Nightingale of South.