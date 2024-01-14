en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:34 pm EST
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage

The illustrious Indian musician, Bombay Jayashri, fondly known as the Nightingale of South, had an unexpected brush with mortality during a concert tour in the UK. The incident, a brain haemorrhage, occurred shortly after she was nominated for the prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi award in March 2023. Jayashri is no stranger to accolades, having been nominated for an Oscar in 2013 for her lullaby in ‘Life of Pi’ and receiving the Padma Shri in 2021. Despite the health crisis, the stalwart artist made a triumphant return to the public eye, receiving the Sangita Kalanidhi award at a ceremony attended by admirers from as far as South Africa.

Overcoming the Odds

In her first public interview since the incident, conducted at her home in Chennai, Jayashri’s dominant emotion was gratitude. She expressed profound thanks to her gurus, well-wishers, and the medical professionals who aided in her recovery. She speculated that her deep connection with global audiences might stem from the sincerity she brings to her music. During her recovery, she focused on her health, supported by a disciplined lifestyle that includes yoga and chanting, along with the emotional nourishment from music and family care.

Role of Music in Recovery

Jayashri’s son, Amrit, became an integral part of her healing journey. He sang her guru’s compositions to her in the ICU, a gesture that she found incredibly healing. Dr. Jawad Yousuf, her doctor, took a keen interest in how music contributed to her recovery.

Looking Ahead

As she continues to recover, Jayashri is not rushing back into performing. Instead, she is dedicating her time to internalizing her music and continuing her daily practice (riyaaz). This incident has added another layer of depth to her already rich journey, cementing her status as the resilient Nightingale of South.

0
Health India Music
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 mins ago
Global Snapshot: Bangladesh's Coral Crisis, Singapore's Happiness Decline, Sri Lanka's Leprosy Surge, and 'Doraemon's' Popularity in Thailand
Early signs of coral bleaching, a precursor to death, are increasingly evident in the Bay of Bengal. The only coral-rich island in Bangladesh, Saint Martin’s Island, is home to 66 diverse coral species. Alarmingly, over 67% of these corals have already undergone bleaching, pushing the island to the brink of a significant loss in biodiversity
Global Snapshot: Bangladesh's Coral Crisis, Singapore's Happiness Decline, Sri Lanka's Leprosy Surge, and 'Doraemon's' Popularity in Thailand
Hudson Valley Mourns the Unexpected Loss of 6-Year-Old Joaquin Rey Jose Flores
24 mins ago
Hudson Valley Mourns the Unexpected Loss of 6-Year-Old Joaquin Rey Jose Flores
Utah Dad's Viral Hack Employs Cartoon Stickers to Promote Healthy Eating for Kids
25 mins ago
Utah Dad's Viral Hack Employs Cartoon Stickers to Promote Healthy Eating for Kids
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Unveils Promising Results for EYP-1901 in Treating AMD at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
5 mins ago
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Unveils Promising Results for EYP-1901 in Treating AMD at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
Dr. Andrew R. Harrison Highlights Patient Selection in MMCR Surgery at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
5 mins ago
Dr. Andrew R. Harrison Highlights Patient Selection in MMCR Surgery at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
10 mins ago
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
Latest Headlines
World News
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
41 seconds
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
53 seconds
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
1 min
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Set to Make UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
1 min
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Set to Make UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
1 min
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
3 mins
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
West Virginia Edges Out Texas in a Thrilling Basketball Match
3 mins
West Virginia Edges Out Texas in a Thrilling Basketball Match
58 Years On: Nigeria's Unending War Against Corruption
3 mins
58 Years On: Nigeria's Unending War Against Corruption
Jackson State Emerges Victorious in a Tightly Contested Basketball Match
3 mins
Jackson State Emerges Victorious in a Tightly Contested Basketball Match
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app