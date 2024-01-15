Bombay High Court Orders Strict Vigilance Against Harmful Nylon Manja

With the advent of kite-flying season, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has taken a decisive step against a significant hazard – nylon manja. This synthetic kite-flying thread, despite being banned, has continued to pose a threat due to its harmful effects, leading to serious accidents and injuries. Addressing this pressing concern, the court has issued instructions to the local administrative bodies and police authorities to enforce strict vigilance, aiming to eradicate the smuggling and sale of this material.

Enforcing Ban on Nylon Manja

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), supporting the court’s decision, has informed that it would initiate legal and criminal proceedings against Facebook and its owner Meta if they failed to remove advertisements on the sale of nylon manja from its ‘Marketplace’ page. This move underlines the urgency to control the clandestine sale of nylon manja, which continues unabated due to lax policing, despite a state ban imposed in 2021.

Inspections and Penal Actions

As part of the enforcement, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation team inspected around 73 shops in Kailas Nagar, Silk Meal Colony, and Budhi Line. The inspection led to penal action against three shops found with approximately 1350 meters of the hazardous manja, from which a fine of ₹3500 was collected. This action is a testament to the seriousness of the situation and the commitment to curb the use of nylon manja.

High Court’s Directives

The court has mandated a round-the-clock surveillance, with thorough searches of all shops, colonies, and localities. The focus extends to terraces, common kite-flying spots where nylon manja is frequently used. These directives are not just about obeying a court order but are aimed at safeguarding the residents from accidents and injuries caused by the nylon manja. The High Court’s decision serves as a reminder that the safety of humans and wildlife is paramount and requires immediate and decisive action.