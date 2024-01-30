Bolton NHS Trust's Strive for Improved Patient Safety: Journey from Never Events to Accountability

In a significant stride towards improved patient safety, the Bolton Foundation NHS Trust, which oversees the Royal Bolton Hospital alongside other services, achieved over a year without a 'Never Event' from July 2022, a remarkable improvement from the four such incidents in the previous year. A 'Never Event' is a preventable incident that should not occur if all available safety measures are in place. This commendable streak came to a halt in August and November, with two medication administration errors where patients received medication via the incorrect route.

Trust's Response to Never Events

Following these regrettable incidents, Chief Nurse Tyrone Roberts issued an apology and underscored the trust's unwavering commitment to patient safety and quality care. Roberts acknowledged the rarity of Never Events and emphasized the crucial importance of learning from these missteps to prevent future occurrences. "While such incidents are rare, they are deeply regrettable. We are committed to learning from these events to ensure patient safety," Roberts stated.

Never Events in a Broader Context

These two incidents at the Bolton Foundation NHS Trust are part of the 362 Never Events reported across the country between November 2022 and November of the previous year, occurring at different NHS Foundation Trusts. This statistic underscores the national scale of the challenge and the continued need for vigilance and improvement in patient safety protocols.

Looking Towards the Future

Additionally, the report mentions plans for the Royal Bolton Hospital to open a Community Diagnostic Centre, signalling a commitment to expanded services and improved patient care. However, the report also highlights a separate issue of staff feeling a lack of respect and support at the NHS Trust. Addressing this concern will be vital for maintaining morale and fostering a positive environment dedicated to patient safety and care.