Bolivia

Bolivia Issues Alert Amid COVID Surge, Urges Boosters and Vigilance

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:39 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:17 am EST
Bolivia Issues Alert Amid COVID Surge, Urges Boosters and Vigilance

With a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, Bolivian health authorities have raised an epidemiological alert in vital regions, including La Paz, Santa Cruz, and Cochabamba. The alert follows the lifting of Bolivia’s coronavirus pandemic health emergency on July 31, when the country transitioned to an epidemiological alert state.

Increasing Vigilance and Booster Vaccination

Health Minister, María Renée Castro, underscored the necessity of maintaining vigilance and strict adherence to biosecurity protocols. In addition, she highlighted the importance of booster shots, especially for those aged 12 and over, at-risk groups, seniors, healthcare workers, and pregnant women, a year after their last vaccine dose.

Cochabamba has reported a significant rise in the JN.1 subvariant, colloquially known as Pirola. This strain has marked a 73% increase in new cases, making it the fastest-growing subvariant of the virus.

Regional Challenges and Responses

Uruguay, Bolivia’s neighboring country, has also initiated a booster vaccine campaign targeting nursing home residents and staff. However, low adherence to the campaign in Montevideo poses a challenge. Brazil’s Pernambuco state has registered a spike in cases, with as many as 2,468 cases in a week following year-end holiday gatherings. This includes 38 serious cases and one casualty.

Adding to the regional concerns, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) noted an upward trend in SARS cases associated with COVID-19 in Brazil’s Northeast Region, indicating the persistent threat of the virus.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

