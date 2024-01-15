Boil Water Order Issued for Entire Corinth Water District in Pittsburg, Illinois

On Saturday night, a boil water order was declared in the entire Corinth Water District of Pittsburg, Illinois. This precautionary measure remains in effect until further notice, affecting all customers within the district. Notably, the order has significant implications for critical facilities such as hospitals, schools, and nursing homes.

Precautionary Boil Water Order

The boil water order is a safety measure adopted to ensure the health of the residents. The order is issued when harmful bacteria or viruses may be present in the water supply. Boiling the water kills these microorganisms, making it safe for consumption and usage. Residents are advised to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until the order is lifted.

Special Considerations for Critical Facilities

For facilities like hospitals, schools, and nursing homes, the implications of the boil water order are more significant. These facilities often house vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, sick, or young, who are more susceptible to waterborne illnesses. Therefore, it is crucial that these institutions follow the order rigorously to prevent any potential health risks.

Contact Information for Residents

For residents seeking additional information about the boil water order, the Corinth Water District has provided a contact number. They can be reached at 618-982-1177 for any inquiries. The District is expected to lift the order as soon as it is safe to do so, following thorough testing of the water supply.