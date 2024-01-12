en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Boil Water Notice Issued in Anderson County Following Water Line Break

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
Boil Water Notice Issued in Anderson County Following Water Line Break

In the wake of a substantial water line rupture, a boil water notification has been circulated to the residents serviced by the Slocum Water Supply Corporation. The directive specifically targets those residing in the Denson Springs Well 2 Route 2 area, more precisely between County Roads 1212 and 1215 in Anderson County.

Water Line Break Prompts Precautionary Measures

The significant disruption in the water supply follows a major water line break in the Denson Springs area. Consequently, the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has mandated the Slocum Water Supply Corporation to issue a boil water notice. This measure, effective since January 11, 2024, is aimed at averting the risk of waterborne diseases by ensuring the elimination of all harmful bacteria and other microbes present in the water.

Residents Advised to Boil Water

In response to the situation, the Anderson County Emergency Management Office has issued a call to action for affected customers. The advisory suggests residents to boil any water intended for consumption for at least two minutes. This includes water for drinking, cooking, making ice, or other purposes that involve ingestion. Alternatively, customers can resort to purchasing bottled water until the notice is rescinded.

Public Alert for Rescindment

The Emergency Management Office has also assured residents that they will be promptly informed when the boil water notice is lifted. This will signal that it’s safe to consume the water without boiling it. Until then, residents are urged to adhere to the boil water directive to avoid any potential health risks.

0
Disaster Health United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
1 hour ago
Storm Sweeps Away Historic Cookhouse on Malden Island
Nature’s Fury on Malden Island In a display of nature’s might, a storm in Georgetown, Maine unleashed its wrath on the idyllic Malden Island on January 11, 2024. A once-bustling cookhouse, a symbol of the small summer community, was swept away by the formidable waves. The incident paints a vivid picture of the severe weather
Storm Sweeps Away Historic Cookhouse on Malden Island
Houston Braces for Arctic Weather: Warming Centers to Open
5 hours ago
Houston Braces for Arctic Weather: Warming Centers to Open
Shepparton on High Alert for Potential Flooding as Goulburn River Peaks
7 hours ago
Shepparton on High Alert for Potential Flooding as Goulburn River Peaks
Cikapundung River Overflows: A Closer Look at Bandung's Response to Flooding
2 hours ago
Cikapundung River Overflows: A Closer Look at Bandung's Response to Flooding
Cikapundung River Overflows: A Closer Look at Bandung's Response to Flooding
2 hours ago
Cikapundung River Overflows: A Closer Look at Bandung's Response to Flooding
Sewage Leak Displaces Families: Red Cross Sets Up Evacuation Center
4 hours ago
Sewage Leak Displaces Families: Red Cross Sets Up Evacuation Center
Latest Headlines
World News
John Mahama Resumes 'Building Ghana Tour', Engages Traditional Leaders
5 seconds
John Mahama Resumes 'Building Ghana Tour', Engages Traditional Leaders
Adidas Sweden's First Ramadan Campaign: A Step Towards Inclusive Marketing
6 seconds
Adidas Sweden's First Ramadan Campaign: A Step Towards Inclusive Marketing
Cataracts and Glaucoma: Understanding the Age-Related Eye Conditions
20 seconds
Cataracts and Glaucoma: Understanding the Age-Related Eye Conditions
Rochester Mayor Calls for Investigation after Disturbing Ambulance Incident
21 seconds
Rochester Mayor Calls for Investigation after Disturbing Ambulance Incident
Donald Trump Takes Over Fox News Prime Time with Iowa Town Hall
21 seconds
Donald Trump Takes Over Fox News Prime Time with Iowa Town Hall
Wisconsin Judicial Commission Dismisses Complaints Against Liberal Justices
30 seconds
Wisconsin Judicial Commission Dismisses Complaints Against Liberal Justices
Supporter Groups Protest FA Cup Fourth Round Match Schedules
1 min
Supporter Groups Protest FA Cup Fourth Round Match Schedules
Greek Opposition Party Syriza Backs Same-Sex Civil Marriage Proposal
2 mins
Greek Opposition Party Syriza Backs Same-Sex Civil Marriage Proposal
American Football at a Crossroads: Legendary Coaches Step Down as NFL Playoffs Kick Off
2 mins
American Football at a Crossroads: Legendary Coaches Step Down as NFL Playoffs Kick Off
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
44 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app