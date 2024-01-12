Boil Water Notice Issued in Anderson County Following Water Line Break

In the wake of a substantial water line rupture, a boil water notification has been circulated to the residents serviced by the Slocum Water Supply Corporation. The directive specifically targets those residing in the Denson Springs Well 2 Route 2 area, more precisely between County Roads 1212 and 1215 in Anderson County.

Water Line Break Prompts Precautionary Measures

The significant disruption in the water supply follows a major water line break in the Denson Springs area. Consequently, the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has mandated the Slocum Water Supply Corporation to issue a boil water notice. This measure, effective since January 11, 2024, is aimed at averting the risk of waterborne diseases by ensuring the elimination of all harmful bacteria and other microbes present in the water.

Residents Advised to Boil Water

In response to the situation, the Anderson County Emergency Management Office has issued a call to action for affected customers. The advisory suggests residents to boil any water intended for consumption for at least two minutes. This includes water for drinking, cooking, making ice, or other purposes that involve ingestion. Alternatively, customers can resort to purchasing bottled water until the notice is rescinded.

Public Alert for Rescindment

The Emergency Management Office has also assured residents that they will be promptly informed when the boil water notice is lifted. This will signal that it’s safe to consume the water without boiling it. Until then, residents are urged to adhere to the boil water directive to avoid any potential health risks.