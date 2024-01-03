Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals

Boehringer Ingelheim, a global pharmaceutical company, has opened the application period for its 2024 Growing Research and New Technology for Swine (GRANTS) program. The program offers a significant opportunity for individuals and groups in the swine industry to secure funding for innovative research aimed at advancing swine health and production.

GRANTS: Awarding Innovation in Swine Health and Production

The GRANTS program will provide three research awards, each valued at $35,000, to the most compelling proposals that focus on swine health and production. The areas of focus for the program include diseases affecting the respiratory, reproductive, and digestive systems in swine, along with the development of new technologies and diagnostics.

Open Call for Proposals

The call for proposals is open to a wide range of professionals including practicing veterinarians, producers, researchers, and academics. The application period runs from December 15 to March 15, with the latter date being the final deadline for submissions.

Independent Review Board to Judge Proposals

All proposals will be evaluated by the Swine Research and Technology Review Board. The board comprises seven independent swine veterinarians and researchers, including noted professionals from various institutions and associations. Each proposal must have the potential to generate new information or approaches for controlling and managing swine diseases, or inspire broader industry innovation.

Since its inception, the GRANTS program by Boehringer Ingelheim has injected over $1.8 million into research, funding more than 70 projects. These funded initiatives have resulted in significant progress in diagnostics, biosecurity, understanding diseases, risk assessment, intervention programs, and vaccination strategies, thereby catalyzing advancements in the swine industry.