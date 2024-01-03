en English
Agriculture

Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:38 am EST
Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals

Boehringer Ingelheim, a global pharmaceutical company, has opened the application period for its 2024 Growing Research and New Technology for Swine (GRANTS) program. The program offers a significant opportunity for individuals and groups in the swine industry to secure funding for innovative research aimed at advancing swine health and production.

GRANTS: Awarding Innovation in Swine Health and Production

The GRANTS program will provide three research awards, each valued at $35,000, to the most compelling proposals that focus on swine health and production. The areas of focus for the program include diseases affecting the respiratory, reproductive, and digestive systems in swine, along with the development of new technologies and diagnostics.

Open Call for Proposals

The call for proposals is open to a wide range of professionals including practicing veterinarians, producers, researchers, and academics. The application period runs from December 15 to March 15, with the latter date being the final deadline for submissions.

Independent Review Board to Judge Proposals

All proposals will be evaluated by the Swine Research and Technology Review Board. The board comprises seven independent swine veterinarians and researchers, including noted professionals from various institutions and associations. Each proposal must have the potential to generate new information or approaches for controlling and managing swine diseases, or inspire broader industry innovation.

Since its inception, the GRANTS program by Boehringer Ingelheim has injected over $1.8 million into research, funding more than 70 projects. These funded initiatives have resulted in significant progress in diagnostics, biosecurity, understanding diseases, risk assessment, intervention programs, and vaccination strategies, thereby catalyzing advancements in the swine industry.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

