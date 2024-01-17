Bodija Explosions: Call for Emergency Care and Investigations by Former WMA President

Dr. Osahon Enabulele, the immediate Past President of the World Medical Association (WMA) and the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA), has called on the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to provide emergency care and conduct thorough investigations into the recent explosions in Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State. In his statement, titled 'The Recent Bodija Explosions: A Call For Emergency Care and Thorough Investigations,' Dr. Enabulele stressed the need for stakeholders, including physicians, to participate in the investigations to prevent future occurrences.

Explosions in Bodija: A Call for Action

Emergency response operations in Ibadan are ongoing, following an explosion near Adeyi Avenue in the Bodija area. The incident resulted in at least two fatalities and more than 77 injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest that the explosion might have been caused by explosives stored by illegal miners. The Oyo State Government, led by Governor Seyi Makinde, has set up an Emergency Situation Room for the Bodija incident, led by Professor Temitope Alonge, and search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Medical Assistance and Support

Dr. Enabulele commended the Oyo State branch of the NMA for urging local medical professionals to assist in emergency care efforts. He also acknowledged the national NMA leadership for their concern in this regard. The former WMA President further emphasized the necessity for continuous support in terms of emergency care supplies and humanitarian aid. He called for private and public support in this endeavor, highlighting the importance of collective action in the face of such emergencies.

Need for Thorough Investigations

Dr. Enabulele underscored the importance of thorough investigations into the incident to determine the cause of the explosions. He also urged the involvement of stakeholders in the investigation process to prevent a recurrence. He expressed his condolences to the families affected and emphasized the importance of ongoing support to the victims of the Bodija explosions and their families.