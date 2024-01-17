Boca Raton Announces Temporary Change in Water Disinfection Process

The City of Boca Raton, Florida, has declared a temporary amendment in its water disinfection process, effective from January 21 through February 4, 2024. As part of the city's routine distribution system maintenance program, the Utility Services Department will use a potent disinfection method that generates a free chlorine residual instead of a chloramine residual.

Enhanced Protection Against Bacteria

This modification aims to intensify the protection against bacteria, thereby improving water quality for the citizens. However, this change, though not anticipated to cause adverse health effects for the general populace, could affect the water quality for specific groups.

Implications for Dialysis Patients and Aquatic Life

Residents who operate home kidney dialysis machines, along with owners of tropical fish aquariums and managers of stores or restaurants with fish and shellfish holding tanks, need to take precautions. The presence of free chlorine residuals in the water can be detrimental to dialysis patients and toxic to fish and other aquatic animals if not adequately treated.

Professional Advice Recommended

These groups are urged to seek professional advice on how to test for and eliminate free chlorine residuals since the methods contrast from those for chloramine residuals. The City of Boca Raton has alerted the affected customers about this imminent change in treatment, emphasizing that it applies only to customers served by the City of Boca Raton's Utility Services and not to customers of Palm Beach County water.