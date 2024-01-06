Bobrisky Shakes Up Social Media with Breast Enlargement Surgery Announcement

In what is being touted as a bold and audacious move, Idris Olanrewaju, more popularly known as Bobrisky, a prominent Nigerian cross-dresser, has announced his recent breast enlargement surgery. Bobrisky shared details of the surgery via a video posted on his verified Instagram account, thus setting social media platforms abuzz.

Bobrisky’s Journey Towards Beauty

Bobrisky’s quest for what he perceives as the perfect body isn’t new. In July 2023, he underwent a second butt enlargement or Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), a cosmetic procedure performed in Lagos that cost him N4.5 million. These continual transformations are part of Bobrisky’s attempt to, in his words, become the ‘most beautiful woman in Nigeria.’

Embracing the Pain for the Gain

In the recent video, Bobrisky candidly shared his experiences about the breast enlargement surgery. He talked about the pain involved, but also highlighted the desirable outcome – having ‘standing boobs’ and a body proportioned according to his standards. His courage to embrace the pain for the perceived gain has been both lauded and criticized on various platforms.

Setting a Trend?

Bobrisky’s actions are not without influence. His friend Moyo Lawal has also revealed plans to undergo the same breast enlargement surgery. While critics argue that such actions perpetuate unrealistic beauty standards, supporters contend that it’s a personal choice that empowers individuals to feel confident in their bodies. Either way, Bobrisky’s actions are undoubtedly making waves in the Nigerian society, and perhaps beyond.

