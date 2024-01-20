BNP Leader Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain to Receive Advanced Treatment in Singapore Amidst Health Deterioration

Senior BNP committee member and former health minister, Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, is set to be transported to Singapore for advanced medical treatment following a deterioration in his health condition. The 76-year-old seasoned politician has been grappling with health issues since June of the previous year when he suffered a stroke and was subsequently admitted to Evercare Hospital.

Initial Diagnosis and Treatment

After an eight-day treatment period at Evercare, Dr. Hossain was moved to Singapore National Hospital upon recommendation. Diagnosed with a brain tumor, the treatment options were limited due to his age. As a result, rather than a surgical approach, upfront radiotherapy was the chosen course of action in Singapore.

Continued Health Struggles

After more than two months of intensive treatment, Dr. Hossain returned to his home country in September. However, his health took a turn for the worse, leading to another hospitalization at Evercare Hospital in December. His current condition, as described by his son Barrister Khandaker Maruf Hossain, is poor. The primary concern at present is a brain hemorrhage he has suffered.

Upcoming Transfer to Singapore

In view of his critical condition, preparations have been made for his transfer to the National University Hospital in Singapore. Slated for a Sunday night flight, the family is hopeful about his access to better care in Singapore. Dr. Hossain's son has called upon citizens and BNP members and leaders to offer their prayers for his father's recovery.