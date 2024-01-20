BMHRC Launches Child Guidance Clinic for Comprehensive Mental Health Support

In an initiative marking a significant stride towards child mental health, Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Center (BMHRC) has unveiled a dedicated Child Guidance Clinic within its Psychiatry Department. The clinic is designed to provide treatment and guidance for children and adolescents grappling with a range of neurodevelopmental, emotional, and behavioral disorders.

Specialized Mental Health Facility

The inauguration of the clinic was officiated by Dr. Manisha Shrivastava, Director In-charge of BMHRC, and was initiated by the children for whom this facility is intended to serve. The clinic will run every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm, with consultations provided by Dr. Jyotsna Jain, Assistant Professor in Psychiatry at BMHRC.

The Child Guidance Clinic is a response to the escalating prevalence of conditions such as depression, anxiety, disorderly internet usage, and gaming disorder, especially in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. It also confronts adolescent issues like bullying, intimidation, and relationship problems.

A Multidisciplinary Approach

Understanding the multifaceted pressures children face today, including academic expectations, societal norms, and the desire to excel, the clinic has been established to offer comprehensive mental health support. The facility’s team includes psychiatrists, occupational therapists, rehabilitation therapists, and special educators, all working in synergy to provide the most effective care.

Child-friendly Space

In addition to its functional design, the clinic boasts a welcoming, child-friendly environment. Engaging wall paintings, toys, learning games, and photos of inspirational figures adorn the space, creating an atmosphere that alleviates anxiety and fosters positive associations for the young patients.

As part of the inauguration, the hospital organized an awareness program featuring esteemed experts like Dr. Vijendra Singh from AIIMS, Dr. JP Agrawal from GMC Bhopal, and Dr. Nirmalya Mukherjee from NIMHANS, among others. The clinic will treat a spectrum of conditions including Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, Intellectual Disabilities, Specific Learning Disability, Depression, Anxiety, OCD, Conductive Disorder in children, internet and video game addiction, as well as issues related to bullying, violence, and career guidance.