Blue Shield of California Funds GED Program for Medicaid Enrollees

Blue Shield of California has launched a ground-breaking initiative for Medicaid enrollees in Los Angeles and San Diego Counties. The health insurance giant is offering to cover the costs for these individuals to earn their General Education Diploma (GED). This initiative, which commenced this month, is part of the insurer's strategy to address social determinants of health, focusing on improving lives through education.

Education as a Path to Health Equity

The insurer's commitment to promoting health equity is deeply rooted in the understanding that education is a significant determinant of overall health. By helping individuals obtain a GED, the insurer aims to improve their prospects for higher income, better housing, and reduced food insecurity, thereby fostering overall health. Jennifer Schirmer, vice president of Blue Shield Promise, emphasized the link between education and health equity.

Partnership with GED Testing Service

The insurer has partnered with GED Testing Service and the GEDWorks initiative to provide enrollees with access to study materials in both English and Spanish. This move is partly a response to declining high school graduation rates, which saw a drop from 86% to 83.6% in the Los Angeles Unified School District from 2022 to 2023.

Internet Access and Support

Blue Shield does not anticipate internet access to be a stumbling block for this program. The success of its online lifestyle medicine platform, Wellvolution, and the availability of online doctor visits for Medi-Cal recipients, suggest that digital literacy and access are not insurmountable issues for its enrollees. Moreover, the GEDWorks advising team will assist students in finding local resources for study support.

To be eligible for the program, Blue Shield Promise requires enrollees to be 18 or older, without a high school diploma or equivalent, and not currently enrolled in high school. This initiative aims to counter the trend of individuals not completing high school and is part of Blue Shield's broader commitment to health equity and addressing social barriers to health.