Blue Ocean Behavioral Health Clinic Launches in Tumon, Expanding Mental Wellness Services

Blue Ocean Behavioral Health Clinic has officially opened its doors in Tumon, marking a significant milestone in the provision of mental health services on the island. Located at 1411 Pale San Vitores Road Ste. 302, the clinic emerges from the transformation of the IHP Behavioral Health Team and represents a new chapter in accessible, high-quality behavioral healthcare. With a team of seasoned professionals, including clinical psychologist Alan Butler, PsyD, the clinic aims to blend medical and psychological services to foster holistic healing.

Empowering Mental Wellness in the Community

Under the leadership of Joleen Baza, director of behavioral health services, Blue Ocean Behavioral Health is committed to creating a supportive environment for mental wellness. With a wide range of services such as individual, marriage, and family therapy, alongside innovative diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, the clinic addresses the complex needs of its clients. Its mission extends to raising mental health awareness and equipping the workforce with strategies to maintain psychological well-being through tailored workshops and presentations.

Innovative Approaches to Treatment

The clinic's adoption of multi-level treatment methods signifies a progressive stride towards addressing mental health with a nuanced understanding. The inclusion of Alan Butler, PsyD, enriches the clinic's expertise, especially in offering psychotherapy, couples therapy, and comprehensive psychological evaluations. His work emphasizes the importance of considering cultural contexts in the healing process, particularly relevant to the diverse population of Guam.

Striving for Holistic Healing

Blue Ocean Behavioral Health's vision of integrating medical and psychological services underscores the interconnectedness of physical and mental health. By facilitating smooth collaboration and referrals within a private practice setting, the clinic ensures consistent patient care aimed at achieving holistic wellness. The dedicated team, including Baza, Aguon, Baynum, De Luna, and Butler, is at the forefront of this endeavor, providing a beacon of hope and healing in the community.

This initiative not only elevates the standard of mental healthcare on the island but also sets a precedent for the integration of comprehensive healthcare services. As Blue Ocean Behavioral Health Clinic embarks on this journey, it invites the community to explore the vast possibilities of mental wellness, promising a future where mental health is prioritized and access to quality care is within everyone's reach.