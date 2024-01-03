en English
Health

Blue Monday: A Debunked Science or a Cultural Phenomenon?

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:18 am EST
The onset of January often carries a sense of melancholy, marking the end of holiday festivities and a return to the daily grind. For many, this period is characterized by lethargy, low spirits, and a general sense of malaise. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a form of depression that typically strikes during the winter months, further contributes to these mood changes, affecting thousands during this time. However, the concept of ‘Blue Monday’ takes these feelings a step further, branding one specific date in January as the ‘saddest day of the year.’

The Origin of Blue Monday

Blue Monday traces its roots back to 2005 when UK-based travel company Sky Travel devised a unique equation to pinpoint the gloomiest day of the calendar year. This formula calculated variables including weather conditions, debt levels, the time that had passed since Christmas, failed New Year’s resolutions, and overall motivation levels. According to the equation, all these factors converged on the third Monday of January, thus birthing the concept of Blue Monday.

Questioning the Legitimacy of Blue Monday

Despite Blue Monday’s widespread recognition, its legitimacy has been questioned and criticized by experts across various fields, including neuroscience and mathematics. Among the detractors is Dean Burnett, a former neuroscience researcher at the University of Cardiff, who openly dismissed the equation as nonsensical in an article for the Guardian. Burnett argued that the variables included in the formula cannot be quantified and thus lack the scientific rigor required for such a calculation.

Blue Monday: A Cultural Phenomenon

Regardless of its scientific credibility, or lack thereof, Blue Monday continues to be marked annually, with the 2024 occurrence due on January 16th. More than its origin or the equation behind it, Blue Monday has evolved into a cultural discussion point regarding post-holiday blues and seasonal mood variations. It serves as a reminder of the mental health challenges that can arise during this time of the year and the importance of seeking help when needed.

Health
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

