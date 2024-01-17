Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation Commits $1.8M for Racial Justice in Health

The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation has taken a significant stride toward promoting racial justice in health and community-based mental health services. The foundation has committed $1.8 million in grants to three Western Massachusetts groups, unveiling a robust effort aimed at improving the health care experience for communities of color and increasing access to mental health services, which are areas of urgent concern.

Beneficiaries and Project Details

The Stavros Center for Independent Living, one of the grant recipients, was awarded $150,000 to implement the Project Management Plus model through its Take Charge program. This program is specifically designed to assist individuals with disabilities in Western Massachusetts who face barriers in accessing mental health services due to limited internet and transportation.

Girls Inc. of the Valley received a generous grant of $300,000 to create no-cost mental health services for BIPOC youth from low-income families. This initiative is an integral part of their programs in Holyoke.

Additionally, the University of Massachusetts Amherst secured $300,000 for a collaborative project with the Bay Area Neighborhood Council. The partnership aims to address racial disparities in maternal health in the predominantly Black and Hispanic Bay neighborhood in Springfield.

The Foundation's Mission and Impact

The mission of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation is to promote equitable access to health care for marginalized groups. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has distributed over $84 million in grants, signifying its unwavering commitment to health equity.

The foundation has expanded its Racial Justice in Health program to a third funding year and awarded a second round of grants through its Advancing Community-Driven Mental Health program. Furthermore, it has been providing grants through its Special Initiatives program to pilot new projects that empower communities to advance health equity.