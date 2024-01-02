en English
Health

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2031, Driven by Innovations in Logistics and Diagnostics

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2031, Driven by Innovations in Logistics and Diagnostics

The blood transfusion diagnostics market is set to witness a robust growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2023 to 2031. It is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 6.6 billion by 2031. The growth is primarily driven by innovations in logistics and supply chain management, which have enhanced the efficiency of blood collection, storage, and distribution.

Advanced Tracking and Inventory Management

The adoption of advanced tracking systems and effective inventory management has significantly improved the safety and efficacy of blood transfusion. There has been an increased emphasis on donor health tracking and continuous monitoring of health indicators, which have improved the quality and safety of donated blood, thereby influencing the demand for diagnostics.

Research and Innovation Driving the Market

Research into novel biomarkers for blood typing and compatibility assessments continues to drive innovation in the sector, facilitating quicker and more accurate diagnostics. Additionally, the market is witnessing a rise in the adoption of point-of-care testing, particularly in smaller healthcare facilities and remote settings. The integration of artificial intelligence in diagnostic devices is also contributing to advancements by providing rapid and precise assessments.

Key Market Findings and Trends

Findings indicate that kits and reagents are the leading product type segment, and blood grouping is the leading application segment due to its importance in compatibility assessments for transfusions. Hospitals are the leading end-user segment, attributed to the extensive transfusion procedures and patient care they provide. The report also highlights that increasing blood transfusion procedures, a focus on infectious disease detection in donated blood, innovation in diagnostic techniques, stringent regulatory standards, and personalized blood transfusion strategies are significant growth drivers and trends.

Regional Insights and Key Players

Regionally, North America, led by the United States, dominates the market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and research initiatives. Europe follows with stringent safety standards and proactive blood screening measures. The Asia Pacific region, driven by countries like China and India, shows significant growth potential due to increased healthcare investments and efforts to improve blood safety. Key players in the market include Grifols, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, with mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations being common strategies for expansion and innovation.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

