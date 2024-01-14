en English
Health

Blood Donation Champions: Siblings Pam Fenton and Brian Chandler’s Lifesaving Contributions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Blood Donation Champions: Siblings Pam Fenton and Brian Chandler's Lifesaving Contributions

It is a tale of two siblings, Pam Fenton and her brother Brian Chandler, whose exceptional contributions to blood donation have touched countless lives. Their combined donation, exceeding 200 pints of blood, stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to a cause that literally brings life to many.

Decades of Dedication

At 73, Pam Fenton recalls the early days when she started her journey as a blood donor. It was 55 years ago, at the age of 18, that Pam took the first step in what was to become a lifelong dedication. Her commitment is not just an act of community service, but a deeply personal one. Her husband, Paul Fenton, was a recipient of a life-saving blood transfusion during his teenage years. This episode impressed upon them the critical role that blood donors play, turning them into ardent advocates of the cause. Today, Paul watches with immense pride as his wife continues to contribute to saving lives, one pint at a time.

The Universal Donor

Pam’s contributions are particularly significant, given her rare blood type – O negative. Known as the universal blood type, it can be safely transfused to any patient, making it invaluable in emergencies and instances when the recipient’s blood type is unknown. This fact amplifies the impact of Pam’s 107-pint donation, making her contributions vital in high-stakes, life-or-death situations.

A Family Affair and an Inspirational Brother

The Fentons’ commitment to blood donation extends beyond Pam and her husband. Their daughter has taken up the mantle, following in her mother’s footsteps. Brian Chandler, Pam’s brother, is equally passionate about the cause. Having donated 112 pints of blood, he echoes his sister’s sentiment and plans to continue this life-saving routine.

Recognition from the Welsh Blood Service

The Welsh Blood Service has acknowledged the extraordinary contribution of these siblings. Alan Prosser, the Director of the Service, praised Pam and Brian’s altruistic spirit, labeling them as inspirational figures. Their contributions have positively impacted hundreds of patients throughout Wales. Prosser’s message also underscored the urgent need for more blood donations, particularly during the winter months, and expressed hope that their story would inspire more individuals to step forward and donate.

United Kingdom
