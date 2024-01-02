Blakk Rasta Criticizes Afua Asantewaa’s Record Singing Attempt

The Ghanaian roots and reggae artist Blakk Rasta has taken a public stance against the attempt by Afua Asantewaa, CEO of Askof Productions Limited, to break the Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing marathon. Asantewaa’s plan to sing for over 117 hours in December, in an effort to promote Ghanaian music globally, has raised concerns over potential health risks.

Health Risks Tied to Sing-a-thon

Blakk Rasta has voiced concerns regarding the potential health hazards that such a prolonged singing marathon could pose. The significant lack of sleep involved in Asantewaa’s endeavor, he claims, could be harmful. Scientific evidence backs his concerns, suggesting that sleep deprivation can be one of the ‘fastest killers’.

Questioning the Value of the Record Attempt

Beyond the potential health risks, Blakk Rasta also questioned the value of Asantewaa’s record attempt. He challenged the idea that such an endeavor had any substantial significance, questioning why Ghanaians were celebrating such feats.

Negligence of Hygiene Practices

Apart from these concerns, Blakk Rasta also criticized Asantewaa for setting a poor example in terms of hygiene. During her five-day singathon, Asantewaa reportedly neglected proper hygiene practices, a point that Blakk Rasta highlighted as he condemned her attempt.