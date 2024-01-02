en English
Health

Blac Chyna Undergoes Second Breast Reduction Surgery Due to Complications

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
Former reality star Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, took to Instagram to reveal that she underwent a second breast reduction surgery in December. The star described the experience as ‘painful,’ attributing the necessity of the procedure to complications from an initial operation conducted in March 2023.

Complications and the Second Surgery

Chyna detailed that one of her breasts became encapsulated after the first surgery, leading to the need for a subsequent procedure. The initial operation saw her breast size reduced to 385cc; however, the complications required a further reduction to 190cc. Despite the hurdles, Chyna expressed satisfaction with the results, humorously referring to herself as part of the ‘Itty Bitty Titty Committee.’

Chyna’s Journey of Transformation

In addition to the breast reduction, Chyna underwent other significant transformations in 2023. These included removing her breast and butt injections, face fillers, and what she referred to as ‘demonic’ tattoos. She also deactivated her OnlyFans account, an action she regards as a step towards being a better role model for her children.

Looking Forward: Personal Progress and Future Plans

Chyna, now going by her real name Angela White, also celebrated a year of sobriety in September. She revealed her plans to return to reality television and her ongoing legal battle with the Kardashians. Expressing excitement about her new appearance and future plans, she noted her personal transformation over the past year, which includes obtaining her doctorate and entering a new romance. Chyna anticipates a promising new year, reflecting on the significant personal progress she has made.

Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

