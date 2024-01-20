Blac Chyna Reveals Past Struggles with Plastic Surgery Addiction

Former 'Rob and Chyna' star, Blac Chyna, has recently shared her intense battle with plastic surgery addiction and the steps she's taken towards reversing some of her cosmetic procedures. The 35-year-old starlet's revelations came during an interview with Closer magazine, where she discussed the health risks that prompted her to reduce her buttocks and cheek implants, and downsize her breasts from a 34DD to a 34D.

From Obsession to Liberation

Chyna confessed that her obsession with her appearance led to an unhealthy period in her life, marked by an overuse of Botox and fillers. She expressed her relief at having reversed some of these procedures, describing the decision as a significant personal victory. Blac Chyna's journey towards a healthier lifestyle now includes not just surgical reversals, but also a focus on proper nutrition, regular exercise, and sobriety.

A New Love, A New Perspective

As Chyna embarks on a journey of self-improvement, she also reveals being in a healthier relationship with rap star Derrick Milano. Contrasting her current relationship to previous ones that may have been stressful or abusive, Chyna appreciates Milano's confidence and authenticity and values being with someone who allows her to be her true self. This relationship, according to her, contributes positively to her overall happiness and well-being.

True Beauty Lies Within

Blac Chyna's story serves as a reminder that true beauty lies within and that obsessing over appearance can lead to unhealthy choices. It is a testament to the fact that it is never too late to reverse course and choose health and happiness over superficiality. Chyna's journey is an example of courage, self-acceptance, and the pursuit of a more fulfilling life.