Fashion

Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:22 pm EST
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery

In a frank and candid revelation, 35-year-old model and influencer, Blac Chyna, has shared her personal journey with breast reduction surgery, detailing the complications she faced and the satisfaction of the results. The decision, she said, stemmed from a desire for a change to better suit her body frame and personal identity, as well as potential health concerns.

From 585cc to 190cc: A Journey of Change

Chyna’s journey began with a significant step down in implant size, moving from 585cc to 385cc implants. However, the path was not without its hurdles. She developed a complication known as encapsulation, where the muscle in her left breast contracted around the implant, resulting in pain. This complication, while rare, is one of the risks associated with breast implant surgery.

Overcoming Obstacles: A Second Surgery

Despite the setback, Chyna didn’t lose her resolve. Before Christmas, she went under the knife once more, reducing her implants further to 190cc. She has been open about the high cost of the surgeries, acknowledging the need for future upkeep procedures. This acknowledgment shines a light on the rarely discussed aspect of cosmetic surgeries—the financial commitment involved.

Embracing a New Identity: Health Goals for the New Year

Chyna’s story doesn’t end with the surgeries. She has expressed her enthusiasm for the year ahead, setting health goals and even buying her first pair of running shoes. Her journey serves as a reminder of the importance of personal comfort and health over societal beauty standards. As she embraces her new identity, Chyna is not alone. Other stories have emerged, including a model in Miami who removed her implants due to health problems and a woman who credited her breast augmentation surgery with helping her detect a cancerous lump.

Fashion Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

