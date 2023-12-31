en English
Health

BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:21 am EST
On a day filled with compassion, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, took a detour from politics to visit a leprosy ashram in the Barabirwa area of Lucknow. The visit, an integral part of their welfare and outreach activities, demonstrates their commitment to marginalized communities and individuals affected by leprosy.

Engaging with the Ashram Inhabitants

Nadda and Adityanath didn’t just pay a cursory visit. They got involved, engaging with the ashram’s residents, sharing moments of warmth and care. Chocolates were handed out to the children, and blankets were distributed among the patients—small gestures that meant the world to the recipients. The Chief Minister and the BJP President took the time to not only inquire about the health status of the patients but also to understand if they were benefiting from the government’s various schemes for leprosy patients.

Reducing Stigma, Promoting Acceptance

Visits like these by high-profile political figures serve a greater purpose. They aim to reduce the stigma associated with leprosy, a disease long shrouded in misconception and fear. By directly interacting with the patients and participating in the ashram’s activities, Nadda and Adityanath helped to humanize those who have been marginalized due to their medical condition. Participating in the bhajan-kirtan presented by the patients, they sent a strong message of acceptance and support.

Politics and Compassion

While politics often leads headlines, moments like these provide a glimpse into the softer side of our leaders. Their actions serve as a reminder that beyond the realm of politics, they are individuals capable of compassion, empathy, and genuine concern for the welfare of others. These visits not only provide comfort to those affected by leprosy but also inspire others to show their support for these marginalized communities.

Health India Social Issues
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

