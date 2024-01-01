en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Bjorn Lomborg Advocates for Effective Altruism in the New Year

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:47 pm EST
Bjorn Lomborg Advocates for Effective Altruism in the New Year

As we welcome the New Year, Bjorn Lomborg, president of the Copenhagen Consensus and a visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, calls for a shift in our resolution-making. Lomborg urges individuals and governments alike to contribute to positive global change through a concept he terms ‘effective altruism’. The ethos behind this approach is to focus on policies and initiatives that offer the highest social return on investment, both in personal charitable donations and government action.

Unmet Sustainable Development Goals

In his address, Lomborg underlines the failure of global governments to meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. He attributes this shortfall to a lack of prioritization, which has resulted in less than satisfactory progress. The Copenhagen Consensus has identified 12 high-impact initiatives that could save 4.2 million lives annually and greatly benefit the poorer half of the world. All of this could be achieved with an investment of just $35 billion a year, a mere fraction of global spending.

High-Impact Initiatives

The initiatives Lomborg discusses include providing mosquito nets to combat malaria, nutritional supplements for pregnant women, and improved legal protections for impoverished farmers to boost productivity. Each of these strategies is designed to maximize impact with minimal investment, embodying the principles of effective altruism.

Addressing Global Health and Education

Further, Lomborg draws attention to the importance of addressing the tuberculosis epidemic that continues to claim millions of lives each year. He also emphasizes the necessity to improve children’s education through affordable technology and innovative teaching plans. Enhancing maternal and child health through basic care and family planning is another priority outlined by Lomborg. He urges individuals and governments to consult the think tank’s research to make informed and impactful contributions to create a brighter future.

0
Health International Affairs
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Italy Mourns the Death of Its Oldest Man, Tripoli Giannini, at 111

By Quadri Adejumo

New Year's Eve Marred by Injuries from Fireworks and Fires: Paramedics Respond

By BNN Correspondents

Unearthing Connections: Long Flu, Chronic Fatigue, and Post-Viral Impacts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarker ...
@Health · 14 mins
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarker ...
heart comment 0
Disparities in Health Insurance Coverage for US Children: A Study

By Dil Bar Irshad

Disparities in Health Insurance Coverage for US Children: A Study
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO’s Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year

By Nitish Verma

COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Unfolding the Intricacies of Preterm Baby Care on ‘MwasuzeMutya’

By Israel Ojoko

Unfolding the Intricacies of Preterm Baby Care on 'MwasuzeMutya'
COPD Patients in Ireland Brace for Winter: Strategies and Support

By Salman Khan

COPD Patients in Ireland Brace for Winter: Strategies and Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown
11 seconds
Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown
Zambian Kwacha: World's Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND's Policies
1 min
Zambian Kwacha: World's Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND's Policies
Controversy Surrounds New Member Induction in Puntland Parliament
2 mins
Controversy Surrounds New Member Induction in Puntland Parliament
William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations
5 mins
William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations
Italy Mourns the Death of Its Oldest Man, Tripoli Giannini, at 111
6 mins
Italy Mourns the Death of Its Oldest Man, Tripoli Giannini, at 111
New Year's Eve Marred by Injuries from Fireworks and Fires: Paramedics Respond
6 mins
New Year's Eve Marred by Injuries from Fireworks and Fires: Paramedics Respond
Congress's Uphill Battle: Navigating Challenges Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
6 mins
Congress's Uphill Battle: Navigating Challenges Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Former Prison Officer Alex South Speaks Out: Challenges Misconceptions and Advocates for Prison Reform
7 mins
Former Prison Officer Alex South Speaks Out: Challenges Misconceptions and Advocates for Prison Reform
Ella Shelton Scores Historic First Goal in Professional Women's Hockey League
8 mins
Ella Shelton Scores Historic First Goal in Professional Women's Hockey League
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
11 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
18 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
26 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
56 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
1 hour
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2 hours
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
3 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app