Bjorn Lomborg Advocates for Effective Altruism in the New Year

As we welcome the New Year, Bjorn Lomborg, president of the Copenhagen Consensus and a visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, calls for a shift in our resolution-making. Lomborg urges individuals and governments alike to contribute to positive global change through a concept he terms ‘effective altruism’. The ethos behind this approach is to focus on policies and initiatives that offer the highest social return on investment, both in personal charitable donations and government action.

Unmet Sustainable Development Goals

In his address, Lomborg underlines the failure of global governments to meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. He attributes this shortfall to a lack of prioritization, which has resulted in less than satisfactory progress. The Copenhagen Consensus has identified 12 high-impact initiatives that could save 4.2 million lives annually and greatly benefit the poorer half of the world. All of this could be achieved with an investment of just $35 billion a year, a mere fraction of global spending.

High-Impact Initiatives

The initiatives Lomborg discusses include providing mosquito nets to combat malaria, nutritional supplements for pregnant women, and improved legal protections for impoverished farmers to boost productivity. Each of these strategies is designed to maximize impact with minimal investment, embodying the principles of effective altruism.

Addressing Global Health and Education

Further, Lomborg draws attention to the importance of addressing the tuberculosis epidemic that continues to claim millions of lives each year. He also emphasizes the necessity to improve children’s education through affordable technology and innovative teaching plans. Enhancing maternal and child health through basic care and family planning is another priority outlined by Lomborg. He urges individuals and governments to consult the think tank’s research to make informed and impactful contributions to create a brighter future.