Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines Show Promising Results in High-Risk Populations, Study Finds

Emerging research has unveiled the pivotal role of the bivalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in preventing thromboembolic events among high-risk populations. A comprehensive study, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, indicated a vaccine effectiveness (VE) of 47% for individuals aged 65 and older, and 51% for adults undergoing dialysis due to end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

Investigating Vaccine Effectiveness

The study incorporated two cohorts of Medicare beneficiaries: those aged 65 and above, and adults aged 18 and above with ESRD. These groups were chosen due to their increased vulnerability to severe COVID-19 outcomes. The researchers conducted retrospective cohort analyses, including 5,683,208 Medicare beneficiaries aged 65 and above, along with 23,229 adults aged 18 and above with ESRD. The study period ran from September 2022 through March 2023, with Medicare data being utilised to assess vaccination statuses and outcomes.

Unveiling the Role of the Bivalent Vaccine

Utilizing a marginal structural Cox model, the study estimated relative VE. The findings revealed a higher VE shortly after the administration of the bivalent vaccine dose, which waned to some extent 60 days post-vaccination. This underlines the significance of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in high-risk populations. However, it also suggests that the protective effect of the vaccine decreases over time, emphasizing the need for further research on booster doses and vaccine schedules for these populations.

Limitations of the Study

Despite its significant findings, the study is not without its limitations. Factors such as underreporting of vaccine receipt, exclusion of prior SARS-CoV-2 infections, potential policy influence, residual confounding, and reliance on medical claims data, may affect the general applicability of these results to the broader U.S. population. Therefore, while the study sheds light on the importance of the bivalent vaccine, it also underscores the need for further research to reinforce and expand on these findings.