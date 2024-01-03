Bismarck’s ‘New Year, New You’ Initiative to Keep Residents Active During Winter

In the heart of America’s snowy expanse, the city of Bismarck, North Dakota has found a way to embrace the icy winter months and encourage its residents to stay active. The Bismarck Parks and Recreation Department is once again offering its annual ‘New Year, New You’ dual membership special. This promotion provides discounted memberships to two of the city’s top fitness facilities – the BSC Aquatic and Wellness Center and the Capital Racquet and Fitness Center.

A Timely Initiative

According to Facility Manager Ryan Geerdes, the timing of this promotion is no coincidence. As the long winter months set in, many households experience what is known as ‘cabin fever,’ a restless feeling brought on by prolonged indoor confinement. This initiative is seen as a timely motivation for the community to overcome the harsh weather outside, and engage in physical activities indoors.

The Membership Deal

The ‘New Year, New You’ special offers a substantial deal for fitness enthusiasts. A six-month membership purchase grants an additional month of membership for free, while a 12-month purchase provides a whopping two extra months. This special offer is valid until January 31.

Embracing the Winter Chill

In addition to the membership promotion, the Bismarck Parks and Rec Department is also partnering with the Sons of Norway Sverdrup Lodge and the Northern Plains National Heritage Area to host the city’s first-ever Vinterfest. The festival aims to celebrate winter with a variety of activities, such as games, artisan workshops, and even a sauna. Future plans also include hosting another Vinterfest event to celebrate the new Kicksled addition at the Tatley Eagles Park, complete with a scavenger hunt bike race throughout downtown Bismarck on January 6th. The organizers hope that Vinterfest will become a permanent fixture in the community’s calendar, further solidifying Bismarck’s commitment to embracing and celebrating the winter months.