Bishop Michael Curry's Upcoming Medical Procedure: A Proactive Step Towards Recovery

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is set to undergo a medical procedure on January 18th, 2024, in a bid to address the recurrent subdural hematomas he has been battling. The surgery, scheduled to take place in Raleigh, North Carolina, involves the use of a catheter to insert a metal coil into the brain. This procedure aims to prevent blood from pooling, a common cause of the bleeding issues Bishop Curry has been experiencing.

Advertisment

High Hopes for the Procedure

With this type of medical intervention boasting a high success rate, Bishop Curry's medical team predicts a short hospital stay of just one night for observation. Post this, he is expected to continue his recovery at home. The medical team remains optimistic about the upcoming procedure and its potential in effectively managing Bishop Curry's condition.

Community Support and Gratitude

Advertisment

Bishop Curry expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and support from his church community. He considers these acts of solidarity and goodwill as working hand in hand with the medical care he is receiving. Furthermore, he acknowledged his good fortune in having access to quality research hospitals and being part of a nurturing church community.

Continued Prayers Requested

As anticipation builds for the upcoming procedure, updates on Bishop Curry's condition will be shared as they become available. Continued prayers are encouraged for Bishop Curry, his family, and his medical team as they navigate this challenging period together. The church community and its leaders hold steadfast to their faith and hope for a successful procedure and a full recovery for Bishop Curry.