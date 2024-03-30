Biruni University Hospital Marks First in Türkiye, Fifth Globally in Innovative Aortic Valve Treatment

The Istanbul-based Biruni University Hospital has achieved a groundbreaking medical milestone, becoming the first in Türkiye and fifth worldwide to successfully perform a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedure for aortic insufficiency. This significant advancement was notably applied in the case of Servet Bilgin, a resident of northern Sakarya, whose medical journey began four years ago with a critical tear in his inner aortic artery. The intervention led by Dr. Murat Uğurlucan, head of the Cardiovascular Surgery department, not only saved Bilgin's life but also set a new precedent in the field of cardiovascular treatment.

Revolutionizing Cardiovascular Care

Dr. Murat Uğurlucan and his team at Biruni University Hospital undertook the challenge of employing the TAVI method, a technique predominantly used for treating aortic stenosis, to address aortic insufficiency—a condition that typically necessitates open-heart surgery. This innovative approach involved replacing the aortic valve through the groin without the need to open the patient's chest or stop the heart, representing a significant leap forward in minimally invasive cardiac surgery. The success of this operation, recognized and slated for publication in the "Catheterization and Cardiovascular Interventions" journal, underscores the hospital's commitment to pioneering medical treatments.

Setting Global Benchmarks

Biruni University Hospital's accomplishment in the realm of TAVI not only highlights its position as a leader in medical innovation within Türkiye but also on the global stage. This particular case marks the fifth instance worldwide where the TAVI method has been effectively used to treat aortic insufficiency, paving the way for wider adoption of this technique in similar cases. The hospital's state-of-the-art facilities and expert medical team have been instrumental in achieving these remarkable outcomes, thereby enhancing patient care and recovery processes.

A Future of Innovation and Excellence

Looking ahead, Biruni University Hospital is poised to continue its trajectory of medical innovation, with the successful application of the TAVI method for aortic insufficiency serving as a catalyst for further advancements in cardiovascular care. This achievement not only represents a milestone for the hospital but also offers new hope for patients worldwide suffering from similar conditions. Through continued research, development, and application of groundbreaking techniques, the hospital is set to redefine the standards of healthcare, making previously high-risk surgeries more accessible and safer for patients around the globe.

The successful operation at Biruni University Hospital is a testament to the power of innovation, determination, and expertise in pushing the boundaries of medical science. As the hospital continues to explore and implement novel treatment methods, it stands as a beacon of hope for countless patients, offering them a chance at a healthier, brighter future.