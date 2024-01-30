Bipartisan Senators Rally Behind Medicare Advantage Program

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen, alongside Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and a bipartisan group of senators, has expressed unequivocal support for the Medicare Advantage program, a crucial healthcare lifeline for over 32 million seniors and individuals with disabilities. A letter detailing the senators' stance has been forwarded to the Administration, urging the preservation of stability in the Medicare Advantage program, the implementation of reforms to counter predatory marketing practices, and a bolstering of plan performance transparency.

Urging for Stability and Transparency

The bipartisan group of senators, including Shelley Moore Capito, Catherine Cortez Masto, Tim Scott, and Gary Peters, have called upon the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to ensure the provision of clear, accurate, and timely information to beneficiaries, a move they believe is integral to the efficient functioning of the program. The senators stress the necessity of combatting predatory marketing practices and improving transparency in the program, which they believe will empower consumers in making better-informed decisions about their healthcare options.

Medicare Advantage: A Lifeline for Over 32 Million

The senators highlighted the importance of Medicare Advantage in delivering additional benefits and out-of-pocket protections to over 32 million seniors and individuals with disabilities. They underscored the program's focus on prevention, care coordination, and addressing health-related social needs, particularly for Americans in minority and rural communities. The letter also mentioned the senators' commitment to the more than 32 million constituents who opt for Medicare Advantage.

Maintaining the Momentum for Medicare Reforms

Every year, CMS announces updates to the program's payments and policies. The bipartisan senators' letter underlines the importance of maintaining the ongoing implementation of program reforms and stability for the program in 2025. Senator Rosen, in particular, has a track record of supporting Medicare, including her efforts to lower healthcare premiums and prescription drug costs for seniors through legislative actions such as the Inflation Reduction Act and supporting bills that empower Medicare to negotiate drug prices.