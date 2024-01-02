Bipartisan Legislation Aims to Ease Financial Strain on Family Caregivers

Family caregivers, the unsung heroes who provide uncompensated care to their loved ones, are facing financial burdens that hit the pocket to the tune of $7,000 annually on average. This financial strain often compels caregivers to make risky financial choices such as draining their savings, incurring debt, or curtailing contributions towards their retirement funds.

The Dual Burden of Caregiving

Caregiving duties often demand 24 hours a week, and about 60% of caregivers juggle these responsibilities alongside their jobs. This leads to work-related ramifications including frequent leave, job loss, or premature retirement. The implications are far-reaching and deep-seated, affecting their present livelihood and future financial security.

Legislative Lifelines for Caregivers

Recognizing these challenges, two bipartisan legislative proposals have been introduced to bolster the financial health of caregivers. The ‘Expanding Access to Retirement Savings for Family Caregivers Act‘, spearheaded by Reps Claudia Tenney and Chris Pappas, would enable caregivers who have exited the workforce to make earlier catch-up contributions to their retirement accounts. This could result in an additional $7,500 in their 401(k)s, a significant boost to their retirement savings.

The ‘Lowering Costs for Caregivers Act‘, championed by Sens Jacky Rosen and Bill Cassidy, would permit the use of health savings accounts and flexible spending accounts for parents’ medical expenses, regardless of their tax-dependent status. This financial cushion could potentially alleviate the out-of-pocket medical expenses faced by caregivers.

The Rising Demand for Caregivers

The need for caregivers is projected to surge with the aging baby boomer generation, with about 10,000 individuals reaching the age of 65 each day. This demographic shift underscores the pressing need to address the financial challenges caregivers face.

Women and millennials, in particular, grapple with steeper financial hurdles as caregivers. Women often experience a 30% dip in income during retirement, while millennials are at a critical juncture in their careers, making the financial burden even heavier.

Policymakers and the private sector are urged to collaborate to help caregivers plan and save for retirement. Public support for the proposed caregiver legislation is instrumental in ensuring these bills are passed, providing much-needed financial relief to caregivers.