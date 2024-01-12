Bipartisan Bill Takes Aim at Patent Gamesmanship to Lower Drug Costs

In a unified bipartisan effort, a group of lawmakers led by Representative Jodey Arrington has introduced a bill to curb patent gamesmanship in the pharmaceutical industry and subsequently lower prescription drug costs. The proposed legislation tackles one of the most significant barriers to the entry of more affordable generic drugs – the practice of patent thicketing by branded pharmaceutical companies.

A Check on Patent Thicketing

Patent thicketing is a strategy where companies file a multitude of often redundant patents around a single drug. Research indicates that these patent thickets seldom represent substantial improvements to the original drug. Instead, they serve to delay competition, thus maintaining high prices for consumers. The newly introduced bill aims to curb this practice, striking a balance between protecting intellectual property to foster innovation and encouraging competition to make treatments more affordable.

Support from Across the Aisle

The bill has garnered support from lawmakers from both houses of Congress, across party lines. In addition, various stakeholders, including health policy organizations and patient advocacy groups, have expressed their endorsement. The consensus emphasizes the need for patent system reform to prevent misuse that delays access to generic and biosimilar medications.

Implications for the Future

The introduction of this bill is seen as a significant step towards promoting competition in the drug manufacturing market. It aims to make lifesaving medications more accessible and affordable for Americans. By curbing the exploitation of the patent system, it ensures that pharmaceutical companies cannot artificially inflate drug prices. This move showcases a promising stride towards ensuring health equity and accessibility in the healthcare sector.