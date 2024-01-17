Biote Corp. Announces Strategic Acquisition of Asteria Health

In a significant move towards vertical integration and efficiency enhancement, preventive health care leader Biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) has announced a strategic acquisition of Asteria Health. The privately held, Birmingham-based 503B manufacturer of compounded bioidentical hormones is set to be acquired for $8.5 million. An additional payment of $500,000 is also on the table, contingent on the realization of specific production metrics.

Bringing Supply Chain Control In-House

The acquisition, expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, is believed to fortify Biote's control over its supply chain, bolstering efficiency and leveraging Asteria's expertise in 503B manufacturing. Already a supplier to Biote-certified practitioners and partnered clinics across numerous U.S. states, Asteria Health's FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility further strengthens Biote's position.

Exploring New Horizons

Terry Weber, CEO of Biote, envisions an improved company margin profile following the acquisition. By insourcing manufacturing, and with the prospect of expanding offerings with therapeutic wellness products, Weber sees a promising future for Biote-certified practitioners drawing upon Asteria Health's product development expertise.

Common Grounds and Future Prospects

Bill Fixler, President of Asteria Health, noted the shared commitment to patient health and evidence-based therapeutic wellness between the two companies. Despite the minimal expected impact on Biote's near-term revenue, the focus remains on the long-term development of therapeutic wellness products.

Biote's 2023 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are expected to fall slightly below prior guidance, with projected revenue growth of approximately 12%. Despite this, the company anticipates revenue of over $200 million and Adjusted EBITDA of over $60 million for 2024, including the impact of the Asteria Health acquisition. With plans to launch new therapeutic wellness products and improved growth expected in the latter half of 2024, Biote's acquisition of Asteria Health seems a strategic move with an eye towards the future.