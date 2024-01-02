en English
Health

Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine’s Amputees

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
Alexis Cholas, a former surgeon with a commendable spirit, has had his life reshaped by a bionic arm. This 26-year-old, who lost his right arm while serving as a volunteer combat medic in eastern Ukraine, is now able to continue his career in healthcare as a rehabilitation specialist, all thanks to the advanced myoelectric technology.

Surge in Demand for Bionic Prosthetics

Cholas is one of the approximately 20,000 Ukrainians who have had to undergo amputations since the outbreak of the war with Russia in February 2022. Many of these amputees are soldiers who have lost limbs due to blast wounds. However, the availability of high-functioning bionic prosthetics, which provide superior mobility and functionality, is limited.

Esper Bionics: A Beacon of Hope

Esper Bionics, a Ukrainian startup, has witnessed a spike in domestic demand for its bionic arms. The company now produces about a dozen such devices each month, distributing 70% of its products within Ukraine. The firm has committed to operating at zero profit on local sales, pricing the Esper Hand at roughly $7,000 in Ukraine. This cost solely covers production expenses, while the same product retails for over $20,000 in the U.S.

AI-Powered Prosthesis: A Game Changer

The Esper Hand stands out owing to its AI-powered ability to learn and adapt to the user’s unique movements over time. Ukrainians have access to conventional prosthetics through the public healthcare system, but these high-tech bionic limbs, which can cost up to $50,000, require additional funding. This is often sourced from charities and rehabilitation centers like Unbroken.

Cholas has returned to front-line volunteer work and now supports others with similar injuries in his role as a rehabilitation specialist. His personal experience, coupled with the advanced capabilities of his own bionic prosthesis, is a beacon of hope for many.

