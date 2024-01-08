en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fitness

Biology and ‘Bingo Wings’: The Challenge of Toning Upper Arms

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:04 pm EST
Biology and ‘Bingo Wings’: The Challenge of Toning Upper Arms

A struggle familiar to many, the quest to tone the upper arms—often referred to as ‘bingo wings’—continues to frustrate countless individuals, especially women. Despite dedicated exercise routines and rigorous gym work, some find that their upper arms resist toning more stubbornly than other areas of their body. The persistence of this issue has led experts to uncover several biological reasons that may be at play.

The Genetic Factor in Arm Fat

One significant contributor to the persistence of arm fat is genetics. Certain individuals are naturally predisposed to store more fat in their upper arms. This genetic inclination can make it more challenging to reduce arm fat, even with targeted exercise routines.

Age and Gender Influences on Arm Fat

Age and gender also play notable roles in the distribution and reduction of arm fat. As people age, their skin elasticity changes, often leading to more pronounced arm fat. Additionally, female sex hormones, particularly estrogen, can affect fat distribution. This hormonal influence can make it more difficult for women to reduce fat in the arms, especially during periods of hormone fluctuation, such as menopause.

Exercise, Spot Reduction, and Arm Fat

While specific exercises—such as bicep curls, tricep dips, tricep extensions, and arm circles—can strengthen biceps and triceps, thereby improving the appearance of the arms, the idea of ‘spot reduction’ is largely a myth. Scientific evidence does not support the concept of targeting fat loss to specific body parts. Thus, regardless of the intensity of arm-focused exercises, some amount of arm fat is likely to persist.

Ultimately, the presence and reduction of arm fat are largely influenced by an individual’s genetic makeup. No matter the commitment to exercise or the intensity of arm-toning efforts, some level of fat may naturally remain. This understanding underscores the importance of a holistic approach to fitness and body acceptance, acknowledging the role of biology in shaping our bodies.

0
Fitness Health
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fitness

See more
3 hours ago
Kim Kardashian Ushers in 2024 with an Intensified Fitness Regime
Kim Kardashian, the socialite and businesswoman, kicked off the new year with an intensified fitness regimen, offering a glimpse to her followers on Instagram. On January 5, she shared videos demonstrating her workout routine, meticulously crafted by renowned trainer Senada Greca. The exercise regimen focuses primarily on strength-building, with a significant emphasis on heavy lifting.
Kim Kardashian Ushers in 2024 with an Intensified Fitness Regime
91-Year-Old Great Grandmother Defies Age with Daily Fitness Regime
6 hours ago
91-Year-Old Great Grandmother Defies Age with Daily Fitness Regime
Garmin Fitness Report 2023: Breathwork Emerges as a Top Activity
6 hours ago
Garmin Fitness Report 2023: Breathwork Emerges as a Top Activity
Mojawa Unleashes HaptiFit Terra at CES 2024: A Game-Changer in Fitness Tech
3 hours ago
Mojawa Unleashes HaptiFit Terra at CES 2024: A Game-Changer in Fitness Tech
Mojawa Unveils HaptiFit Terra - The Next-Gen Bone Conduction Headphones
3 hours ago
Mojawa Unveils HaptiFit Terra - The Next-Gen Bone Conduction Headphones
Beyond Aesthetics: The Underrated Importance of Strengthening Glutes
5 hours ago
Beyond Aesthetics: The Underrated Importance of Strengthening Glutes
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan 2024 Elections: A Look into the Vibrant Campaigns of Kaohsiung and Tainan
43 seconds
Taiwan 2024 Elections: A Look into the Vibrant Campaigns of Kaohsiung and Tainan
House Leader Defends Prime Minister's Vacation Amidst Scrutiny, Upholds Adherence to Rules
2 mins
House Leader Defends Prime Minister's Vacation Amidst Scrutiny, Upholds Adherence to Rules
Argentina's Inflation Rate Takes a Positive Turn: President Milei Lauds Minister Caputo's Economic Strategy
3 mins
Argentina's Inflation Rate Takes a Positive Turn: President Milei Lauds Minister Caputo's Economic Strategy
China's Anti-Corruption Crusade: Former Guiyang Party Chief Li Zaiyong Under Investigation
4 mins
China's Anti-Corruption Crusade: Former Guiyang Party Chief Li Zaiyong Under Investigation
Independent Councillors in Kitwe Reject Political Influence Amid UPND Accusations
9 mins
Independent Councillors in Kitwe Reject Political Influence Amid UPND Accusations
Male' Takes Major Step Towards Improved Air Quality with Toxic Gas Monitoring Devices
9 mins
Male' Takes Major Step Towards Improved Air Quality with Toxic Gas Monitoring Devices
Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Denies Involvement in Humanitarian Ministry Scandal
13 mins
Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Denies Involvement in Humanitarian Ministry Scandal
Pakistan Condemns Kabul Terror Attack, Rejects US Designation
14 mins
Pakistan Condemns Kabul Terror Attack, Rejects US Designation
Wrexham Council Approves Major Housing Project Amid Controversy
14 mins
Wrexham Council Approves Major Housing Project Amid Controversy
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
16 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
4 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
6 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
8 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
13 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
13 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
13 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
13 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app