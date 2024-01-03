Biobot Analytics Launches Unique Nationwide Wastewater Monitoring Program

In a pioneering initiative, Biobot Analytics, a front-runner in wastewater epidemiology, has filled the roster for a groundbreaking nationwide program in the United States. This unique program, focused on monitoring the usage, misuse, and overdose reversal agents of drugs in wastewater, has been sponsored by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). This marks the first such endeavor in the U.S., mirroring similar initiatives already in place in the European Union and Australia.

Unprecedented Scale and Reach

Biobot has managed to secure the participation of 70 wastewater treatment facilities spread across 43 states and 62 counties. This widespread engagement covers an estimated population of 35 million Americans. Notably, the program includes a broad range of communities, both urban and rural, with representation from diverse areas like San Diego, CA, and Laredo, TX.

Local Officials Embrace the Initiative

This initiative has garnered positive responses from local officials, who acknowledge the immense potential of wastewater data in understanding and mitigating substance use disorder and overdose deaths. This is particularly relevant in the face of the ongoing opioid epidemic. Dr. Hillary Kunins, San Francisco’s Behavioral Director, and Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County’s Commissioner of Health, representatives from participating communities, have lauded the approach for the actionable public health data it provides.

CEO Mariana Matus Expresses Optimism

Biobot’s CEO, Mariana Matus, conveyed her excitement over the widespread support for wastewater epidemiology and the company’s plans to continue pioneering in this domain. Meanwhile, in Michigan, COVID-19, influenza, and RSV cases are on the rise, with CDC reporting high numbers of COVID wastewater concentrations across the nation. Wastewater testing is being used more widely to monitor COVID levels in communities and to detect specific virus variants. As seasonal virus activity surges across the U.S., the importance of such innovative strategies in public health management is becoming more apparent.