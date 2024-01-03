en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Biobot Analytics Launches Unique Nationwide Wastewater Monitoring Program

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:14 pm EST
Biobot Analytics Launches Unique Nationwide Wastewater Monitoring Program

In a pioneering initiative, Biobot Analytics, a front-runner in wastewater epidemiology, has filled the roster for a groundbreaking nationwide program in the United States. This unique program, focused on monitoring the usage, misuse, and overdose reversal agents of drugs in wastewater, has been sponsored by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). This marks the first such endeavor in the U.S., mirroring similar initiatives already in place in the European Union and Australia.

Unprecedented Scale and Reach

Biobot has managed to secure the participation of 70 wastewater treatment facilities spread across 43 states and 62 counties. This widespread engagement covers an estimated population of 35 million Americans. Notably, the program includes a broad range of communities, both urban and rural, with representation from diverse areas like San Diego, CA, and Laredo, TX.

Local Officials Embrace the Initiative

This initiative has garnered positive responses from local officials, who acknowledge the immense potential of wastewater data in understanding and mitigating substance use disorder and overdose deaths. This is particularly relevant in the face of the ongoing opioid epidemic. Dr. Hillary Kunins, San Francisco’s Behavioral Director, and Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County’s Commissioner of Health, representatives from participating communities, have lauded the approach for the actionable public health data it provides.

CEO Mariana Matus Expresses Optimism

Biobot’s CEO, Mariana Matus, conveyed her excitement over the widespread support for wastewater epidemiology and the company’s plans to continue pioneering in this domain. Meanwhile, in Michigan, COVID-19, influenza, and RSV cases are on the rise, with CDC reporting high numbers of COVID wastewater concentrations across the nation. Wastewater testing is being used more widely to monitor COVID levels in communities and to detect specific virus variants. As seasonal virus activity surges across the U.S., the importance of such innovative strategies in public health management is becoming more apparent.

0
Health Science & Technology United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
19 seconds ago
The Truth Behind Viral Claims of Acrylamide in McDonald's French Fries
A viral TikTok video and a well-circulated Facebook meme recently stirred controversy by claiming that McDonald’s french fries contain acrylamide, a toxic compound also found in cigarette smoke. This claim, while alarming, requires careful examination to fully understand its implications. Acrylamide: A Ubiquitous Presence Acrylamide is a chemical compound that naturally forms when certain foods,
The Truth Behind Viral Claims of Acrylamide in McDonald's French Fries
Illegal Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives in Iran Amidst a Rising Tide of Counterfeit Beverages
2 mins ago
Illegal Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives in Iran Amidst a Rising Tide of Counterfeit Beverages
California’s New Law Shields Patients from Surprise Ambulance Bills
2 mins ago
California’s New Law Shields Patients from Surprise Ambulance Bills
Fat Joe's Weight Loss Journey Sparks Conversations on Health and Transformation
1 min ago
Fat Joe's Weight Loss Journey Sparks Conversations on Health and Transformation
Flu Activity Escalates in Arkansas Amid Winter Season
1 min ago
Flu Activity Escalates in Arkansas Amid Winter Season
Flynn Downes: A Gritty Battle Against E. Coli and the Will to Play
2 mins ago
Flynn Downes: A Gritty Battle Against E. Coli and the Will to Play
Latest Headlines
World News
The Truth Behind Viral Claims of Acrylamide in McDonald's French Fries
19 seconds
The Truth Behind Viral Claims of Acrylamide in McDonald's French Fries
New Era of Leadership: Inauguration of St. Charles Parish Officials
59 seconds
New Era of Leadership: Inauguration of St. Charles Parish Officials
Southampton FC's Young Defender Jayden Moore Signs First Professional Contract
1 min
Southampton FC's Young Defender Jayden Moore Signs First Professional Contract
Fat Joe's Weight Loss Journey Sparks Conversations on Health and Transformation
1 min
Fat Joe's Weight Loss Journey Sparks Conversations on Health and Transformation
Trump's Legal Battle to Stay on 2024 Ballot: An Insight
1 min
Trump's Legal Battle to Stay on 2024 Ballot: An Insight
Flu Activity Escalates in Arkansas Amid Winter Season
1 min
Flu Activity Escalates in Arkansas Amid Winter Season
Flynn Downes: A Gritty Battle Against E. Coli and the Will to Play
2 mins
Flynn Downes: A Gritty Battle Against E. Coli and the Will to Play
Illegal Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives in Iran Amidst a Rising Tide of Counterfeit Beverages
2 mins
Illegal Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives in Iran Amidst a Rising Tide of Counterfeit Beverages
Massachusetts Senate Democrats Discuss Gun Reform Legislation
2 mins
Massachusetts Senate Democrats Discuss Gun Reform Legislation
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
45 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
58 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app