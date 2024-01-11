BioArctic AB’s Partner Eisai Awaits EMA’s SAG Review for Alzheimer’s Drug Lecanemab

In a significant development in the world of Alzheimer’s treatment, BioArctic AB has announced that its partner, Eisai, is awaiting a meeting with the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Scientific Advisory Group (SAG) within the first quarter of 2024. The meeting is set to discuss the Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for lecanemab, globally branded as Leqembi.

EMA’s SAG Review: A Crucial Step Forward

The SAG provides independent advice on scientific or technical matters and plays a crucial role in evaluating new treatments. The upcoming meeting signifies a critical step in the realization of Leqembi’s European approval. Eisai, who spearheads the development and regulatory submissions for Leqembi worldwide, is leading the charge, with co-commercialization and co-promotion alongside Biogen.

Leqembi: A Game Changer for Alzheimer’s

Lecanemab, a monoclonal antibody directed against amyloid-beta, has already received approval in the US, Japan, and China for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The drug is currently under review or designated for priority review in several other countries. Beyond its current approved use, Eisai is also evaluating subcutaneous dosing and has ongoing clinical studies for preclinical and inherited Alzheimer’s disease.

BioArctic and Eisai: A Long-Standing Collaboration

Since 2005, BioArctic and Eisai have been collaborating on Alzheimer’s treatments. BioArctic holds the right to commercialize the drug in the Nordic region, pending European approval. The company is also entitled to receive payments and royalties upon regulatory approvals and sales, marking the fruitful results of this longstanding partnership.