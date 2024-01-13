Bioactive Peptides: A Potential Solution for Cardiovascular Diseases

In a breakthrough discovery, researchers from the University of Alberta have found that bioactive peptides could be instrumental in treating endothelial dysfunction, a precursor to cardiovascular diseases. The endothelium, a vital layer of cells lining blood and lymphatic vessels, plays a crucial role in cardiovascular function.

The Role of Bioactive Peptides

Bioactive peptides, organic substances composed of amino acids, have been found to inhibit oxidative stress and enhance the bioavailability of nitric oxide, both of which are beneficial for endothelial health. Oxidative stress, often induced by an imbalance of reactive oxygen species, can cause inflammation and damage to the endothelial cells, potentially leading to cell death.

Natural Alternatives to Synthetic Medications

With increasing concerns over side effects of synthetic medications, the demand for natural alternatives has surged. In this context, the interest in bioactive peptides has been on the rise. The study underscored peptides like Ile-Arg-Trp and Ile-Gln-Trp, derived from egg protein ovotransferrin, and peptides from milk protein hydrolysates and spirulina, which demonstrated anti-inflammatory effects in vitro and in animal tests.

Addressing the Harmful Effects of the Renin-Angiotensin System

Additionally, peptides that counter the adverse effects of the renin-angiotensin system, a system that regulates blood volume and pressure, were also highlighted. The researchers advocate for more biomedical research and clinical trials to transition bioactive peptides from experimental to practical use in treating cardiovascular diseases.

However, the potential use of metal-based nanoparticles, including gold, silver, and iron nanoparticles, in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases cannot be overlooked. The advent of 3D printing technology to create a bone regeneration scaffold using small extracellular vesicles derived from bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells also presents promising possibilities. Lastly, the use of a self-assembled mitochondria metabolism regulatory peptide hydrogel, MQgel, for the treatment of myocardial infarction shows potential in protecting mitochondria from oxidative damage and boosting cardiac function and tissue repair.