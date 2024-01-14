en English
Health

Binge Bar: A Sobering Revolution in Washington D.C.’s Nightlife

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:00 pm EST
Binge Bar: A Sobering Revolution in Washington D.C.'s Nightlife

In February 2023, the cityscape of Washington D.C. gained a novel addition to its nightlife: Binge Bar, the brainchild of Vergie ‘Gigi’ Arandid. The establishment was born out of Arandid’s personal struggle with alcohol abuse and her subsequent journey to sobriety. Her story is reflective of a broader societal shift, an alignment with the NoLo (no and low alcohol) movement, which is increasingly gaining traction among younger generations.

Birth of a Concept: From DUI to NoLo

In 2016, Arandid’s life took a sharp turn when a DUI incident resulted in a car crash, where she side-swiped parked vehicles. With a blood alcohol concentration more than twice the legal limit, Arandid was mandated to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. However, as she navigated her path to sobriety, she realized she yearned for more than just abstinence. She missed the community and atmosphere that bars offered, triggering the idea of Binge Bar – a space where patrons can enjoy the social aspects of a bar without the presence of alcohol.

A Bond Forged in Sobriety

Arandid’s journey to sobriety wasn’t solitary. She found an ally and friend in Starr Hawkins, a former colleague. Both women grappled with alcohol-related challenges, and their shared experiences became a pillar of support in their respective paths to sobriety. Their friendship is a testament to the power of human connection in overcoming personal trials and is a cornerstone in the narrative of Binge Bar.

The Rise of the NoLo Movement

The creation of Binge Bar is not just a story of personal growth; it is a reflection of the changing attitudes towards alcohol consumption in the United States. The NoLo industry, while still a small fraction of the overall alcohol market, is witnessing rapid growth, with sales projected to rise by a third by 2026. This trend is particularly prominent among the Gen Z and millennial demographics, who consume less alcohol than older generations and display increased awareness of alcohol-related health risks. Arandid’s Binge Bar, with its zero-alcohol policy, stands as a beacon in this evolving landscape, highlighting the growing appeal of a more sober lifestyle.

Health Social Issues United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

