en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Binge Bar: A Beacon of Sobriety Amidst the Growing No-Alcohol Trend

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:23 pm EST
Binge Bar: A Beacon of Sobriety Amidst the Growing No-Alcohol Trend

The national capital’s nightlife is shedding its boozy cloak, thanks to Vergie ‘Gigi’ Arandid’s unique recovery journey and the growing trend of alcohol-free venues. In response to her life-altering DUI incident, Arandid launched Binge Bar in February 2023, a no-alcohol establishment in Washington D.C. This bar is a beacon of change, reflecting the nationwide rise in no- and low-alcohol establishments, and aligning with the changing drinking habits of younger generations, especially Gen Z and millennials.

Moving Past a Tumultuous Past

Arandid’s life took a drastic turn when she was found with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21 percent, more than double the legal limit, after side-swiping a row of parked cars. This incident forced her to confront her addiction and seek ways to maintain her sobriety. For Arandid, drinking was about social connection, and she didn’t want to lose that. So, she created a space that provided the same social environment without the alcohol, hence Binge Bar was born.

Embracing the ‘NoLo’ Movement

The no and low alcohol movement, known as ‘NoLo,’ is gaining substantial momentum. Research by IWSR Drinks Market Analysis indicates that the consumption of no- and low-alcohol drinks reached $1.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow by a third by 2026. This trend is not a passing fad, as younger Americans are consistently drinking less. NoLo has garnered popularity with nonalcoholic options appearing in various settings and attracting investment and celebrity endorsement.

Personal Journey Meets Entrepreneurship

Arandid’s personal story is deeply interwoven with her business venture, tracing her journey from the Philippines to the U.S., her initial encounters with alcohol, and her friendship with Starr Hawkins, a former colleague who also battled with addiction. Both women supported each other’s sobriety and became entrepreneurs in their respective fields, with Hawkins focusing on fitness in Miami. Binge Bar stands as a monument to their triumph over addiction and their commitment to a sober life.

0
Business Health United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
13 seconds ago
U.S. Recreational Marijuana: The Rise of the Gray Market and the Push for Social Equity
In a significant shift, the United States’ approach to recreational marijuana is gradually transitioning towards legalization. Yet, this change has given rise to a thriving ‘gray’ market, particularly in the Tri-State area comprising New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Here, the advent of legal cannabis has been notably slow, sparking a surge of about 1,400
U.S. Recreational Marijuana: The Rise of the Gray Market and the Push for Social Equity
Threat of Strike Looms Over Anheuser-Busch Amid Contract Disputes
5 mins ago
Threat of Strike Looms Over Anheuser-Busch Amid Contract Disputes
China's Economy Faces Deflation Threat Amid Declining Exports and Imports
5 mins ago
China's Economy Faces Deflation Threat Amid Declining Exports and Imports
FTC Targets Non-Compete Clauses to Boost Wages and Opportunities
2 mins ago
FTC Targets Non-Compete Clauses to Boost Wages and Opportunities
Unprecedented Easing in Financial Conditions: A Shift Toward Riskier Strategies?
3 mins ago
Unprecedented Easing in Financial Conditions: A Shift Toward Riskier Strategies?
Avenue Supermarts Reports 17% Q3 Profit Surge and Other Major News
5 mins ago
Avenue Supermarts Reports 17% Q3 Profit Surge and Other Major News
Latest Headlines
World News
Analytical Trends in NFL: The Rise of 2-Point Conversion Attempts in Playoffs
8 seconds
Analytical Trends in NFL: The Rise of 2-Point Conversion Attempts in Playoffs
Governor Kim Reynolds Endorses Ron DeSantis for President on Big Take DC Podcast
53 seconds
Governor Kim Reynolds Endorses Ron DeSantis for President on Big Take DC Podcast
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Tensions
2 mins
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Tensions
Iowa Snowstorm Disrupts GOP Caucus, Affects DeSantis and Haley Campaigns
2 mins
Iowa Snowstorm Disrupts GOP Caucus, Affects DeSantis and Haley Campaigns
Rozelle Parklands Closure Extended as Asbestos Contamination Widens
2 mins
Rozelle Parklands Closure Extended as Asbestos Contamination Widens
Convicted Cricket Agent Mazhar Majeed's Significant Role in Professional Boxing Unveiled
2 mins
Convicted Cricket Agent Mazhar Majeed's Significant Role in Professional Boxing Unveiled
Italy's Meloni Attempts to Soften Hungary's Stance on EU Aid to Ukraine
3 mins
Italy's Meloni Attempts to Soften Hungary's Stance on EU Aid to Ukraine
Controversial Invitation to Nord Stream II Supporter Stirs Political Debate in Poland
4 mins
Controversial Invitation to Nord Stream II Supporter Stirs Political Debate in Poland
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Testing Ground for GOP Leadership and Trump's Hold
5 mins
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Testing Ground for GOP Leadership and Trump's Hold
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
58 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app