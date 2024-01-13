Binge Bar: A Beacon of Sobriety Amidst the Growing No-Alcohol Trend

The national capital’s nightlife is shedding its boozy cloak, thanks to Vergie ‘Gigi’ Arandid’s unique recovery journey and the growing trend of alcohol-free venues. In response to her life-altering DUI incident, Arandid launched Binge Bar in February 2023, a no-alcohol establishment in Washington D.C. This bar is a beacon of change, reflecting the nationwide rise in no- and low-alcohol establishments, and aligning with the changing drinking habits of younger generations, especially Gen Z and millennials.

Moving Past a Tumultuous Past

Arandid’s life took a drastic turn when she was found with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21 percent, more than double the legal limit, after side-swiping a row of parked cars. This incident forced her to confront her addiction and seek ways to maintain her sobriety. For Arandid, drinking was about social connection, and she didn’t want to lose that. So, she created a space that provided the same social environment without the alcohol, hence Binge Bar was born.

Embracing the ‘NoLo’ Movement

The no and low alcohol movement, known as ‘NoLo,’ is gaining substantial momentum. Research by IWSR Drinks Market Analysis indicates that the consumption of no- and low-alcohol drinks reached $1.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow by a third by 2026. This trend is not a passing fad, as younger Americans are consistently drinking less. NoLo has garnered popularity with nonalcoholic options appearing in various settings and attracting investment and celebrity endorsement.

Personal Journey Meets Entrepreneurship

Arandid’s personal story is deeply interwoven with her business venture, tracing her journey from the Philippines to the U.S., her initial encounters with alcohol, and her friendship with Starr Hawkins, a former colleague who also battled with addiction. Both women supported each other’s sobriety and became entrepreneurs in their respective fields, with Hawkins focusing on fitness in Miami. Binge Bar stands as a monument to their triumph over addiction and their commitment to a sober life.