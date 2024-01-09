en English
Health

Bills Proposing New Public Hospital in Guam Await Committee Reports; Future of Healthcare Hangs in Balance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
In a series of significant developments in the healthcare sector, Speaker Therese Terlaje’s team is focused on completing the committee report on Bill 184-37. This measure, if passed, would allow for the sale or lease of property to facilitate the construction of a new public hospital and expansive medical complex in the Barrigada/Mangilao area, utilizing land owned by the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission.

Public Hearings and Legislative Process

The bill has undergone several public hearings and is currently awaiting a committee report before it can be considered in the legislative session of January. Speaker Terlaje has expressed her team’s commitment to finalizing the report in a timely manner, underlining the urgency of the situation. The legislative process includes a thorough review of the bill, its potential implications, and the feedback received during public hearings.

Alternative Propositions and Diverging Opinions

In contrast, Bill 185-37, also under consideration, proposes that any new hospital should be built in Tamuning under the Guam 21st Century Healthcare Center Act. This location is home to the existing Guam Memorial Hospital. This proposition is favored by a considerable number of healthcare professionals who argue for the strategic advantage of keeping the new hospital close to the existing medical facilities. They also suggest a scaled-down plan focusing solely on constructing a new hospital, instead of a sprawling medical complex.

However, there are others in the medical community who support the governor’s vision for a larger, more comprehensive complex that can cater to the diverse healthcare needs of the population. Like its counterpart, Bill 185-37 has been scrutinized in public hearings and is awaiting its committee report.

Upcoming Discussions and Decisions

The Legislature’s Committee on Rules, responsible for setting the session agendas, is expected to meet soon to further discuss these bills. The decision they make will have far-reaching implications for the future of healthcare in Guam. Governor Lou Leon Guerrero has voiced her support for Bill 184-37, emphasizing the necessity of a comprehensive medical complex in meeting the growing healthcare needs of the population.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

