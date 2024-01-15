en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Boosts Global Health Budget to $8.6 Billion

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Boosts Global Health Budget to $8.6 Billion

The philanthropic giant, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has unveiled plans to augment its spending in 2024 to an unprecedented $8.6 billion, marking a 4% surge compared to the preceding year, and a substantial $2 billion hike from 2021. The pronouncement comes in the wake of a shrinking healthcare budget for the world’s most impoverished nations, following the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commitment Amid Criticism

The foundation, acclaimed as a paramount global health benefactor, has weathered criticism for its outsized influence. Nonetheless, it has reiterated its commitment to uphold its support until other organizations can match the funds. Driven by the vision of opening up access to new technologies for the most vulnerable populations, the 2024 budget will reprioritize areas like infectious diseases and child mortality, initiatives that had taken a backseat during the foundation’s COVID-19 response.

Health: The Futures’ Bedrock

Bill Gates, the co-founder, underscored the centrality of health for humanity’s future and voiced his concern over the deaths of mothers and babies resulting from geographical disparities. He affirmed, “We cannot stand idle while preventable deaths claim lives due to mere geographical disparities.”

Gates in Davos: Showcasing Health Innovations

Adding to this, Gates will be gracing the World Economic Forum event in Davos, Switzerland. Here, he will be showcasing innovative health products such as vaccine patches and AI-powered ultrasound tools, while deliberating on the expansive potentials of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare.

A Ray of Hope for Malnourished Children

Among the foundation’s recent initiatives is a clinical trial, investigating a novel therapeutic food for malnourished children. The study zeroes in on vital components of the food and the bacterial strains that process them, revealing promising results in fostering growth and alleviating inflammation. The forthcoming clinical trials aim to test the food’s efficacy in malnourished children aged between 6 to 24 months.

0
Health
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
7 mins ago
Hansen Nichols: A Tribute to the Late 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Star
The entertainment world is in mourning following the demise of Hansen Nichols, a former participant in the reality singing competition ‘Pinoy Dream Academy’ (PDA). Known for his remarkable talent and resilience, Nichols succumbed to stage 4 lung cancer, a disease he had battled twice in his life. His passing has left a profound impact on
Hansen Nichols: A Tribute to the Late 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Star
The Transformative Power of Positive Language in Dementia Care
19 mins ago
The Transformative Power of Positive Language in Dementia Care
From Near-Death Experience to Demystifying Death: The Deadass Podcast
19 mins ago
From Near-Death Experience to Demystifying Death: The Deadass Podcast
Study Links Antipsychotic Drugs Quetiapine and Haloperidol to Increased Cardiac Risks
16 mins ago
Study Links Antipsychotic Drugs Quetiapine and Haloperidol to Increased Cardiac Risks
Missouri Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases as Virus Becomes 'New Normal'
17 mins ago
Missouri Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases as Virus Becomes 'New Normal'
'Shot Dead: The Movie' - A Haunting Exploration of COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Deaths
17 mins ago
'Shot Dead: The Movie' - A Haunting Exploration of COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Deaths
Latest Headlines
World News
Maharashtra Speaker's Legislative Order: A Potential Game-Changer in State Politics
32 seconds
Maharashtra Speaker's Legislative Order: A Potential Game-Changer in State Politics
Cape Verde Triumphs over Ghana in Crucial AFCON Qualifying Match
3 mins
Cape Verde Triumphs over Ghana in Crucial AFCON Qualifying Match
Potential Undemocratic Bank Takeover in Nigeria: A Test of Due Process
5 mins
Potential Undemocratic Bank Takeover in Nigeria: A Test of Due Process
Nicaragua Expels 19 Clergymen, Including Critic Bishop Rolando Alvarez, to Vatican
6 mins
Nicaragua Expels 19 Clergymen, Including Critic Bishop Rolando Alvarez, to Vatican
Hansen Nichols: A Tribute to the Late 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Star
7 mins
Hansen Nichols: A Tribute to the Late 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Star
Newcastle United's Performance and Angel Correa's Transitions: A Dive into Football's Complex Realities
7 mins
Newcastle United's Performance and Angel Correa's Transitions: A Dive into Football's Complex Realities
Religion and Politics Intersect: Ashwini Kumar Choubey on the Role of Ram Reverence
7 mins
Religion and Politics Intersect: Ashwini Kumar Choubey on the Role of Ram Reverence
India Outpaces China in Nepal's Hydropower Sector Following 2018 Policy Shift
9 mins
India Outpaces China in Nepal's Hydropower Sector Following 2018 Policy Shift
Blacklist Rivalry's Gabbi Asserts Strong Team Chemistry Amidst Recent Losses
9 mins
Blacklist Rivalry's Gabbi Asserts Strong Team Chemistry Amidst Recent Losses
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app