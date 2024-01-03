en English
Health

Bilirubin Reductase: The Microbial Enzyme That Tints Urine Yellow

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
A groundbreaking study conducted by scientists from the University of Maryland and the National Institutes of Health has unveiled the microbial enzyme that imparts the characteristic yellow color to human urine. This enzyme, named bilirubin reductase, serves as the essential cog in the conversion of bilirubin into urobilin. The findings were published in the esteemed journal, Nature Microbiology, on January 3, 2024.

The Enzyme That Colours Urine Yellow

Bilirubin, an orange pigment, originates from the degradation of red blood cells. Our gut microbes convert it into urobilinogen, a colorless derivative, which subsequently degrades into urobilin. It is urobilin that imparts the yellow hue to urine, a process now understood to be facilitated by bilirubin reductase. The discovery of this process has answered a long-standing scientific query.

Health Implications of Bilirubin Reductase

The study also delves into the health implications associated with the presence or absence of bilirubin reductase. The enzyme was found to be prevalent in most healthy adults, but conspicuously missing in newborns and individuals suffering from inflammatory bowel disease. This finding indicates a potential role for bilirubin reductase in the gut-liver axis, shedding light on the gut microbiome’s influence on human health.

Beyond Jaundice: The Role of Gut Microbiome

While the absence of bilirubin reductase could be linked to conditions such as jaundice, the study also highlights its importance in a myriad of other health conditions. A pattern was observed linking the enzyme’s absence to allergies, arthritis, and psoriasis, thereby underscoring the gut microbiome’s role in these diseases. The lead author of the study, Brantley Hall, stressed the significance of gut microbes and a multidisciplinary approach to solving this physiological puzzle.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

