Bihar Chief Minister Inaugurates New Medical College and Hospital in Samastipur

On January 21, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled a significant addition to the regional healthcare infrastructure: the Sriram Janki Medical College and Hospital (SJMCH) in Samastipur district. The inauguration was marked by the presence of numerous dignitaries, including Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

An Imposing Addition to Bihar's Healthcare Landscape

The newly established SJMCH, a sprawling medical facility spanning 21 acres, comes equipped with a 500-bed hospital and 223 rooms dedicated to various medical services. It hosts advanced medical facilities such as a model operation theater, a blood bank, an ultrasound center, and a pathology lab. The hospital will provide outpatient services from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm and then from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Investing in the Future of Medical Education

Beyond its crucial role in catering to the healthcare needs of the region, the SJMCH will also shape the future of medical education in Bihar. The college, which cost an estimated Rs 591 crore to construct, includes 100 seats for Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students. Accommodations for these students have been taken care of, with separate hostels for students and quarters for doctors and staff. The college also houses its own library for the benefit of the students.

A Step Towards Self-Sufficiency

In a post-inauguration meeting with senior officials of the state health department and hospital staff, Kumar expressed his optimism about the hospital's potential to meet local medical needs, thereby reducing the necessity for residents to travel to other cities for advanced healthcare services. The Chief Minister also revealed future plans to expand the hospital's capacity to 1,000 beds.

The establishment of SJMCH, the 12th medical college hospital in the state and the 14th government medical college in Bihar, signifies a commitment to enhancing healthcare access and education in the region. The land for the medical college was generously provided by the Sriram Janki Trust, and the significant contributions from both the central and state governments are noteworthy.