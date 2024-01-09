en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Bigg Boss 17 Controversy Unfolds Amid Wellness and Entertainment News

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
Bigg Boss 17 Controversy Unfolds Amid Wellness and Entertainment News

The world of reality television is often eclipsed by controversy, and popular show Bigg Boss 17 is no exception. Contestant Anurag Dobhal has voiced his grievances against the show’s producers, castigating them for what he perceives as an unjust eviction procedure. Further stirring the pot, Dobhal has levelled accusations against fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui, alleging him of exploiting women for his advantage in the game.

Unfair Eviction and Controversy

Recent episodes of Bigg Boss 17 have been marked by a major altercation between Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and Samarth Jurel, with derogatory comments made concerning Abhishek’s mental health. In a bid to bring justice, host Salman Khan reintroduced Abhishek to the show post his elimination, openly denouncing the housemates for failing to intervene during the dispute. Nevertheless, in an unexpected development, Abhishek was once again evicted from the show, this time following a physical altercation with Samarth Jurel. This eviction has sent waves of surprise among spectators, including Abhishek’s ardent fans.

Weekend Ka Vaar: A Turn of Events

The forthcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar will see Salman Khan reprimanding the contestants for instigating and making light of Abhishek’s mental health. Ankita Lokhande will also be seen suggesting that Abhishek should make his exit from the house. The ongoing controversy and the unexpected twists in the show have kept the audience on their toes, eagerly awaiting the upcoming episodes.

Health, Wellness, and Entertainment

Turning our attention to wellness, Ayurveda extols the virtues of incorporating ghee into one’s morning routine for myriad health benefits. Fitness enthusiasts are receiving guidance to debunk common misconceptions about fitness and weight loss, leading them towards more efficacious exercise and diet strategies. Additionally, the intake of fennel water as part of a daily regimen is recommended for its numerous health benefits.

On the entertainment front, actress Anumol is receiving accolades for her captivating appearances, while Ananya Panday delights her fans with glimpses of her London vacation in a belated New Year’s post. Nutritionists have also warned against the consumption of certain high-starch foods as part of a healthy diet. Drawing from spirituality and leadership, lessons from the life of Lord Ram are being hailed as a source of inspiration.

Actress Isha Talwar shares her unique methods for discovering joy, and the cultural significance of various flowers is being explored as we delve into the fascinating world of flora.

0
Health Lifestyle
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Groundbreaking Study Links Acute Dizziness to Anti-GQ1b Antibodies
A groundbreaking study at Korea University’s Anam Hospital has identified a novel link between vestibular neuritis, a common cause of acute dizziness, and anti-GQ1b antibodies. The research, published in the renowned journal Neurology, offers a fresh perspective on the role of autoimmunity in the onset of acute dizziness, potentially paving the way for future immunotherapeutic
Groundbreaking Study Links Acute Dizziness to Anti-GQ1b Antibodies
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
11 mins ago
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
15 mins ago
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
Dr. Klaus Romero Assumes Role as CEO of Critical Path Institute
3 mins ago
Dr. Klaus Romero Assumes Role as CEO of Critical Path Institute
Dr. Leslie B. Vosshall Wins 22nd Perl-UNC Neuroscience Prize for Mosquito Behavior Research
4 mins ago
Dr. Leslie B. Vosshall Wins 22nd Perl-UNC Neuroscience Prize for Mosquito Behavior Research
Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation
9 mins ago
Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation
Latest Headlines
World News
'The Hags': Minnesota Women's Annual Pilgrimage to NFL Stadiums
10 seconds
'The Hags': Minnesota Women's Annual Pilgrimage to NFL Stadiums
Connecticut Entrepreneur to Enrich State's Professional Sports with New Soccer Team
2 mins
Connecticut Entrepreneur to Enrich State's Professional Sports with New Soccer Team
Philippine Senate Demands Probe into Alleged Charter Change Bribery
2 mins
Philippine Senate Demands Probe into Alleged Charter Change Bribery
Ja Morant's Season Cut Short by Severe Shoulder Injury
2 mins
Ja Morant's Season Cut Short by Severe Shoulder Injury
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Under Fire for Concealing Hospitalization
3 mins
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Under Fire for Concealing Hospitalization
Groundbreaking Study Links Acute Dizziness to Anti-GQ1b Antibodies
3 mins
Groundbreaking Study Links Acute Dizziness to Anti-GQ1b Antibodies
Dr. Klaus Romero Assumes Role as CEO of Critical Path Institute
3 mins
Dr. Klaus Romero Assumes Role as CEO of Critical Path Institute
Bangladesh Prepares for Swearing-In of New Cabinet Under Sheikh Hasina
4 mins
Bangladesh Prepares for Swearing-In of New Cabinet Under Sheikh Hasina
Dr. Leslie B. Vosshall Wins 22nd Perl-UNC Neuroscience Prize for Mosquito Behavior Research
4 mins
Dr. Leslie B. Vosshall Wins 22nd Perl-UNC Neuroscience Prize for Mosquito Behavior Research
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
4 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
4 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app