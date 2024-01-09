Bigg Boss 17 Controversy Unfolds Amid Wellness and Entertainment News

The world of reality television is often eclipsed by controversy, and popular show Bigg Boss 17 is no exception. Contestant Anurag Dobhal has voiced his grievances against the show’s producers, castigating them for what he perceives as an unjust eviction procedure. Further stirring the pot, Dobhal has levelled accusations against fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui, alleging him of exploiting women for his advantage in the game.

Unfair Eviction and Controversy

Recent episodes of Bigg Boss 17 have been marked by a major altercation between Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and Samarth Jurel, with derogatory comments made concerning Abhishek’s mental health. In a bid to bring justice, host Salman Khan reintroduced Abhishek to the show post his elimination, openly denouncing the housemates for failing to intervene during the dispute. Nevertheless, in an unexpected development, Abhishek was once again evicted from the show, this time following a physical altercation with Samarth Jurel. This eviction has sent waves of surprise among spectators, including Abhishek’s ardent fans.

Weekend Ka Vaar: A Turn of Events

The forthcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar will see Salman Khan reprimanding the contestants for instigating and making light of Abhishek’s mental health. Ankita Lokhande will also be seen suggesting that Abhishek should make his exit from the house. The ongoing controversy and the unexpected twists in the show have kept the audience on their toes, eagerly awaiting the upcoming episodes.

