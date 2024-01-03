Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia

The auspicious hall of the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) played host to an event that celebrated the spirit of humanity and charitable contribution. The ceremony was held to honor the members of two notable charities, Big Dreams and Chosan, for their unwavering dedication and remarkable contributions to enhancing the lives of the underprivileged in The Gambia.

United in Vision

Siaka M.B. Sonko, the dynamic coordinator for Big Dreams, presented certificates of recognition to the volunteers. During his speech, he expressed a shared vision with Chosan, one that emphasizes supporting the less fortunate and creating a society where everyone has access to basic human rights and resources.

Chosan: A Beacon of Hope

Hafigj Sisawo, the co-founder of Chosan, took a moment to reflect on the journey of the charity. He pointed out that although many of the current members weren’t part of the charity’s inception fourteen years ago, each one of them has been instrumental in its progress. The charity has since organized 29 medical camps across the country, offering medical aid to those who needed it the most.

A Plea for Support

Sisawo, with a profound sense of duty, called for greater government support in their endeavors. He proposed the establishment of a mobile hospital to cater to needy areas, an initiative that could transform countless lives. Jim Jobe, the secretary general of Chosan, outlined the charity’s wide-ranging efforts in various sectors such as health, education, agriculture, and disaster response.

Not Just for The Gambia

Dr. Bakary Ceesay, another co-founder of Chosan, emphasized the charity’s commitment to not only The Gambia but the entire West African region. Their vision is broad, inclusive and far-reaching. The ceremony served as a reminder of the volunteers’ dedication, their impactful work, and the power of collective action in various social sectors.