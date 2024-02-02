Biden’s Policy Shifts: Overtime Pay, Birth Control, and Gun Safety

As the Biden administration enters its third year, several noteworthy policy modifications have occurred, many of which may have slipped under the radar. Among the most significant is the expansion of overtime pay, a rule proposed by the Department of Labor that stands to impact millions of American workers.

Expanding Overtime Pay: A Boost for Workers

Aiming to raise the salary threshold for automatic overtime eligibility from $35,568 to $55,000, this rule could potentially benefit an extra 3.6 million workers. The proposed legislation, more than a simple increase, is designed to stimulate worker wages, incorporating a mechanism for automatic adjustments every three years. However, it faces a challenging road ahead, with potential legal hurdles reminiscent of those that obstructed a similar rule during the Obama era. The rule must be finalized by April to avoid possible reversal through the Congressional Review Act.

Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pills: An FDA Endorsement

In another significant turn of events under the Biden administration, the FDA has thrown its weight behind over-the-counter birth control pills. This follows the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In response to these developments, a contraceptive manufacturer applied for FDA approval and, despite some misgivings, received the green light in July 2023. Retail powerhouses like CVS and Walgreens are set to stock the contraceptive, known as Opill, from early 2024. This development is expected to ease access to birth control, particularly for those who can't afford a visit to a healthcare provider. However, the success of Opill may hinge on its pricing and insurance coverage. The Affordable Care Act mandates coverage for contraception, but not typically for over-the-counter medications without a prescription.

Gun Safety Law: A Response to Uvalde School Shooting

Lastly, in the aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting in 2022, President Biden signed into law a significant gun safety legislation and established the Office of Gun Violence Prevention. A sum of $286 million was allocated to support student wellness and school mental health professionals, with Vice President Kamala Harris spearheading efforts to engage young Americans on the pressing issue of gun violence. As we move further into Biden's presidency, it's clear that his administration is making strides in areas that impact the lives of millions, from overtime pay, to birth control accessibility, to gun safety.